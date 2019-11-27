New Toronto restaurants: Canoe closing (temporarily)

Schnitzel Queen closes, Tacos Rico opens, Roncy loses two local businesses, Billy's Diner is reinventing itself, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • The Box Donut is opening soon at Yorkdale Mall (3401 Dufferin, at 401).

EAST

WEST

  • Tacos Rico, a new vegetarian taco spot from the owners of Grand Electric, has replaced the taqueria's Trinity Bellwoods location (923A Queen West, at Strachan).
  • The Sidekick's west-end location at 2770 Dundas West (at Indian Grove) has closed after a few months. (The original in Leslieville is still going strong.)
  • Gloria has closed suddenly at 478 Roncesvalles (at Dundas West) ...
  • ... and just down the street, Aniq has announced it will be shutting down at 403 Roncesvalles (at Howard Park) in early December.
  • For the next month, Project Gigglewater will be transformed into a Christmas-themed tiki bar.
  • Myato Gastropub (549 Bloor West, at Bathurst) has closed after a year.
  • Woodhouse Brewpub is now open at 301 Lansdowne (at Dundas West).
  • Sandwich N Such (2238 Dundas West, at Bloor West), a cafe and catering business aimed at supporting adults and youth with disabilities, is now open.
  • Pita Boss (1566 Bloor West, at Dundas West) is now open.

