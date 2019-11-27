New Toronto restaurants: Canoe closing (temporarily)

×
Canoe
DOWNTOWN
- To coincide with the restaurant's 25th anniversary, Canoe (66 Wellington West, at Bay) is closing temporarily for renovations between January 1 and March 2.
- Midori Ramen, a new spot specializing in chicken broth ramen, will soon replace Cool V2 at 412 Queen West (at Cameron).
- Schnitzel Queen (211 Queen East, at Church) has announced plans to close after 27 years in Moss Park – but the owners are promising that they're "building something bigger to meet our customer demand".
- Tru Tea is now open at 341 Spadina (at College).
NORTH
- The Box Donut is opening soon at Yorkdale Mall (3401 Dufferin, at 401).
EAST
- Billy's Diner (99 Pape, and Queen East) will shut down to make way for a new concept from the same owners focused on burgers and sandwiches.
- Haldi is now open at 568 Parliament (at Wellesley).
WEST
- Tacos Rico, a new vegetarian taco spot from the owners of Grand Electric, has replaced the taqueria's Trinity Bellwoods location (923A Queen West, at Strachan).
- The Sidekick's west-end location at 2770 Dundas West (at Indian Grove) has closed after a few months. (The original in Leslieville is still going strong.)
- Gloria has closed suddenly at 478 Roncesvalles (at Dundas West) ...
- ... and just down the street, Aniq has announced it will be shutting down at 403 Roncesvalles (at Howard Park) in early December.
- For the next month, Project Gigglewater will be transformed into a Christmas-themed tiki bar.
- Myato Gastropub (549 Bloor West, at Bathurst) has closed after a year.
- Woodhouse Brewpub is now open at 301 Lansdowne (at Dundas West).
- Sandwich N Such (2238 Dundas West, at Bloor West), a cafe and catering business aimed at supporting adults and youth with disabilities, is now open.
- Pita Boss (1566 Bloor West, at Dundas West) is now open.