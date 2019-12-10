New Toronto restaurants: Makan Noodle Bar

3 Brewers and La Societe shut down, Bus Terminal Diner becomes a chain fast-food joint, an oyster bar / art gallery opens on Dundas West, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • 3 Brewers is closing down all of its locations in the GTA (including the Financial District, Liberty Village, Richmond Hill and Mississauga restaurants) – save for the Yonge-Dundas location (275 Yonge, at Dundas).
  • La Societe (131 Bloor West, at Bay) is closing at the end of December, with owners INK planning a new concept for the space.
  • Liquor license application signs are up for Holy Cow Steakhouse at 254 Queen West (at John).
  • Sansotei has a new location at 30 Adelaide East (at Victoria).
  • Makan Noodle Bar, a new laksa spot from Trevor Lui and Lion City, is now open at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst, at Front).
  • Lazy Bones is open at 64 Spadina (at King).

NORTH

  • Dal Moro Pasta is now open at Yonge Eglinton Centre (2300 Yonge, at Eglinton).

EAST

WEST

  • Cry Baby Gallery is now open at 1468 Dundas West, with a cocktail and oyster bar in the back.
  • Miss Papparoti's downtown location? The Malaysian coffee bun chain has a new location at 4028 Confederation (at Burnhamthorpe) in Mississauga.
  • U.S. chain Dapper Doughnut is opening a location somewhere in Mississauga in the new year.

