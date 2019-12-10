New Toronto restaurants: Makan Noodle Bar

×
DOWNTOWN
- 3 Brewers is closing down all of its locations in the GTA (including the Financial District, Liberty Village, Richmond Hill and Mississauga restaurants) – save for the Yonge-Dundas location (275 Yonge, at Dundas).
- La Societe (131 Bloor West, at Bay) is closing at the end of December, with owners INK planning a new concept for the space.
- Liquor license application signs are up for Holy Cow Steakhouse at 254 Queen West (at John).
- Sansotei has a new location at 30 Adelaide East (at Victoria).
- Makan Noodle Bar, a new laksa spot from Trevor Lui and Lion City, is now open at Stackt Market (28 Bathurst, at Front).
- Lazy Bones is open at 64 Spadina (at King).
NORTH
- Dal Moro Pasta is now open at Yonge Eglinton Centre (2300 Yonge, at Eglinton).
EAST
- The former Bus Terminal Diner (1606 Danforth, at Coxwell) is about to become an A&W.
- Donkey King BBQ is now open at 4219 Sheppard East (at Midland).
- Mofer Coffee has a new location at 1577 Danforth (at Coxwell).
WEST
- Cry Baby Gallery is now open at 1468 Dundas West, with a cocktail and oyster bar in the back.
- Miss Papparoti's downtown location? The Malaysian coffee bun chain has a new location at 4028 Confederation (at Burnhamthorpe) in Mississauga.
- U.S. chain Dapper Doughnut is opening a location somewhere in Mississauga in the new year.