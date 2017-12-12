New Toronto restaurants: Parka Food Co., Snakes and Lattes, Tokyo Smoke, The Walrus Pub, CrowdedHouse

What's open, opening soon or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

  • Vegan quick-service diner Parka Food Co. opened last week at 424 Queen West (at Cameron) in the former home of The Baro.
  • A new Sri Lankan spot called Rusi is opening soon at King and Yonge.
  • A quick-service spot called Koha Pacific Kitchen has opened in Commerce Court (199 Bay), with a second PATH location in MetroCentre (200 Wellington West) on the way.
  • The Walrus Pub, from the Donnelly Group (the same folks who brought Toronto Belfast Love and Death and Taxes) is set to replace Far Niente at 187 Bay (at Wellington).

EAST

  • Tokyo Smoke has opened a Riverside location at 202-100 Broadview (at Queen).
  • CrowdedHouse, a new Mediterranean spot, is set to open at 1161 Queen East (at Coady).

