New Toronto restaurants: Casa La Palma

Casa La Palma / Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- Casa La Palma is now open above La Palma at 849 Dundas West (at Euclid); read our full profile here.
- Cantina Mercatto is now open at 20 Wellington East (at Yonge).
- Matha Roti will soon replace Flip, Toss & Thai at 141 Harbord (at Brunswick).
- Pancho Y Emiliano will soon replace Pearl King at 291 King West (at John).
- Louix Louis has opened in the St. Regis at 325 Bay (at Adelaide).
- MARBL and Mademoiselle, new offshoots of Vancouver-based restaurant West Oak, have opened in the former home of Fring's at 455 King West (at Spadina).
- Los Colibris and El Caballito have officially closed at 220 King West (at Simcoe).
NORTH
- Fuwa Fuwa's new location is now open at 2471 Yonge (at Castlefield).
EAST
- Neruda is now open at 1681 Lake Shore East (at Northern Dancer).
- Pulp Kitchen has closed suddenly at 689 Queen East (at Broadview).
WEST
- As previously reported, the former location of Bacchus Roti (1376 Queen West, at Brock) will reopen this week as a new location of My Roti Place.