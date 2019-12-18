New Toronto restaurants: T&T on Cherry shutting down

×
T&T
DOWNTOWN
- Following a court battle, the City of Toronto will be taking over the vacant St. Patrick's Market at 238 Queen West (at St. Patrick).
- Low-waste grocer Annex Market is now open at 718 Bathurst (at Lennox).
- Aburi (the parent company of Miku and Tora) will be opening Hana at 102 Yorkville (at Hazelton) in mid-January.
- Strange Love has a new location just blocks from the original inside the Beverley Hotel (335 Queen West, at John).
NORTH
- Piano Piano's second location (623 Mount Pleasant, at Manor) is now open.
- A new Jollibee location is opening at Promenade Mall (1 Promenade Circle) in Vaughan on Friday.
- Good Karma is about to open at Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills, at Rutherford).
EAST
- T&T has announced it will be closing its 222 Cherry (at Commissioners) location as the Port Lands is redeveloped. The supermarket's parent company, Loblaw, has announced it is looking for a new Toronto location, and will also offer soon online shopping within the GTA.
- Blackbird Bakery's east end location (635 Queen East, at Carroll) is officially open.
- Le Beau Patisserie is opening soon at 665 Dundas East (at Sumach).
WEST
- Retro malt shop Bean and Baker (326 Harbord, at Grace) will be serving its last milkshake on December 24 after five years in business.
- As previously reported, Tequila Bookworm (512 Queen, at Portland) will be closing down at the end of January.
- Dino's Wood Fired Pizza is opening a new location at 871 Kipling (at Olivewood). Read their extremely heartwarming announcement post here.
- As previously reported, the diner formerly known as Harry's (160 Springhurst, at King), now called The Originals, is open again under the management of former waitstaff from the spot's pre-Grant van Gameren days.
- Barque's spinoff Barque Butcher Bar (287 Roncesvalles, at Westminster) is now BAR*Q, a laid-back burger joint.
EVERYWHERE
- As previously reported, Winterlicious' 2020 list of restaurants is now live on the City of Toronto website.
New Toronto Restaurants will be on hiatus until January! Happy holidays!