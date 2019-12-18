New Toronto restaurants: T&T on Cherry shutting down

Another Jollibee opens, St. Patrick's Market to return, Bean & Baker is closing, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Piano Piano's second location (623 Mount Pleasant, at Manor) is now open.
  • A new Jollibee location is opening at Promenade Mall (1 Promenade Circle) in Vaughan on Friday.
  • Good Karma is about to open at Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills, at Rutherford).

EAST

  • T&T has announced it will be closing its 222 Cherry (at Commissioners) location as the Port Lands is redeveloped. The supermarket's parent company, Loblaw, has announced it is looking for a new Toronto location, and will also offer soon online shopping within the GTA.
  • Blackbird Bakery's east end location (635 Queen East, at Carroll) is officially open.
  • Le Beau Patisserie is opening soon at 665 Dundas East (at Sumach).

WEST

  • Retro malt shop Bean and Baker (326 Harbord, at Grace) will be serving its last milkshake on December 24 after five years in business.
  • As previously reported, Tequila Bookworm (512 Queen, at Portland) will be closing down at the end of January.
  • Dino's Wood Fired Pizza is opening a new location at 871 Kipling (at Olivewood). Read their extremely heartwarming announcement post here.
  • As previously reported, the diner formerly known as Harry's (160 Springhurst, at King), now called The Originals, is open again under the management of former waitstaff from the spot's pre-Grant van Gameren days.
  • Barque's spinoff Barque Butcher Bar (287 Roncesvalles, at Westminster) is now BAR*Q, a laid-back burger joint.

EVERYWHERE

New Toronto Restaurants will be on hiatus until January! Happy holidays!

