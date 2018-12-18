New Toronto restaurants: Dagu Rice Noodle

×
Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- Lbs (100 Yonge, at Adelaide) has announced it will be closing after its New Year's Eve service.
- James Cheese Ribs (409 Spadina, at College) looks to be transforming into a new location of Dagu Rice Noodle.
- Singapore chain Answer Tea is opening a Toronto location at College and Spadina.
- Mr. Roc's Crawfish (416 Spadina, at Oxford) is closed.
- BMV's Queen West store now has an on-site cafe and bakery called Praise Patisserie (244 Queen West, at John).
NORTH
- Pablo Cheese Tart has opened from a new location at Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard, at Don Mills).
EAST
- Juzz Sushi is now open at 912 Queen East (at Logan).
- Pixels and Pints has opened at 791 Broadview (at Danforth).
- King's Drive-In is now open at 919 Pape (at Mortimer).
WEST
- Milky's Coffee is opening soon at 760 Dundas West (at Markham).
- A new location of Basil Box is now open at 410 Bathurst (at Nassau).
New Toronto Restaurants will be back January 2!