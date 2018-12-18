New Toronto restaurants: Dagu Rice Noodle

BMV gets a bakery-cafe, Lbs. to close, new bubble tea on Spadina and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Lbs (100 Yonge, at Adelaide) has announced it will be closing after its New Year's Eve service.
  • James Cheese Ribs (409 Spadina, at College) looks to be transforming into a new location of Dagu Rice Noodle.
  • Singapore chain Answer Tea is opening a Toronto location at College and Spadina.
  • Mr. Roc's Crawfish (416 Spadina, at Oxford) is closed.
  • BMV's Queen West store now has an on-site cafe and bakery called Praise Patisserie (244 Queen West, at John).

NORTH

  • Pablo Cheese Tart has opened from a new location at Fairview Mall (1800 Sheppard, at Don Mills).

EAST

  • Juzz Sushi is now open at 912 Queen East (at Logan).
  • Pixels and Pints has opened at 791 Broadview (at Danforth).
  • King's Drive-In is now open at  919 Pape (at Mortimer).

WEST

  • Milky's Coffee is opening soon at 760 Dundas West (at Markham).
  • A new location of Basil Box is now open at 410 Bathurst (at Nassau).

New Toronto Restaurants will be back January 2!

