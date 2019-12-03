New Toronto restaurants: Läderach

×
Laderach
DOWNTOWN
- Swiss chocolate company Läderach now has a location inside the Eaton Centre (1 Dundas West, at Yonge).
- Signs are up for Loukoumama at Carlton and Church.
NORTH
- Yeah Yeahs Pizza (1210 Yonge, at Alcorn) is now closed and the space has been absorbed into Boxcar Social next door.
- Cheongnyun Dining is now open at 7051 Yonge (at Steeles).
- Hemant Bhagwani and Trevor Lui's latest project, Pōpa (2901 Bayview, at Sheppard), now has a target opening date: December 15.
EAST
- The team behind Gerrard St. Bakery is about to open Black Dog Cafe at 878 Kingston (at Beech).
WEST
- Hush Hush Bar, from the owners behind Nodo, is now open at 2952 Dundas West (at Pacific) in what used to be Shamone.
- Tav's is opening next door to Taverniti (589 College, at Grace).
- Sorry I've Got Plants has replaced Stasis Local Foods at 476 Roncesvalles (at Dundas West).
- Korean fine-dining restaurant Doma (50c Clinton, at College) will soon become Boonsik, a casual street-food inspired spot.
- Flor Dois Tapas & Supper Club is now open at 722 College (at Crawford).
- Chantecler Boucherie (1318 Queen West, at Brock) has reopened after a fire last week; the main restaurant is still closed.