New Toronto restaurants: Läderach

Yeah Yeahs Pizza closes, Doma reinvents itself as Boonsik, Sorry I've Got Plants opens on Roncy, Shamone becomes Hush Hush, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Swiss chocolate company Läderach now has a location inside the Eaton Centre (1 Dundas West, at Yonge).
  • Signs are up for Loukoumama at Carlton and Church.

NORTH

  • Yeah Yeahs Pizza (1210 Yonge, at Alcorn) is now closed and the space has been absorbed into Boxcar Social next door.
  • Cheongnyun Dining is now open at 7051 Yonge (at Steeles).
  • Hemant Bhagwani and Trevor Lui's latest project, Pōpa (2901 Bayview, at Sheppard), now has a target opening date: December 15.

EAST

  • The team behind Gerrard St. Bakery is about to open Black Dog Cafe at 878 Kingston (at Beech).

WEST

