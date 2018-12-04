New Toronto restaurants: Grasshopper

×
Grasshopper
DOWNTOWN
- Square Fish (461 Queen West, at Spadina) is closed.
- You Don Ya is now open at 108 Dundas West (at Bay).
- HuaJia Rice Noodle will soon replace Sarah's Shwarma and Falafel at 487 Bloor West (at Brunswick).
- Woodlawn Public House will soon replace Monk's Table at 1276 Yonge (at Woodlawn).
EAST
- The Beaches location of Grasshopper is now open at 2252 Queen East (at Willow).
- High-end Indian spot Cumin Kitchen is now open at 1820 Danforth (at Coxwell).
WEST
- Apres Wine Bar is coming soon to Queen West and Beaconsfield.
- Balkan tapas bar Blua is now open at 395 Keele (at Dundas).
EVENTS
- On Thursday, December 6, Jamie Kennedy is doing a pop-up dinner at Bacchanal (60 Sudbury, at Dovercourt). Call 416-586-1188 to reserve.
- This Friday, December 7, chef and Cooking With The Wolfman author David Wolfman will be teaming up with Pow Wow Cafe chef Shawn Adler for a one-night collaborative menu. Call 416-551-7717 to reserve.
- On Sunday, December 9, TouchBistro will be hosting a Hangover Pizza Battle between Blondie's Pizza and Village Pizza at 759 Dovercourt (at Bloor).