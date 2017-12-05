New Toronto restaurants: Goldie, Amano, Kay Pacha, Tanto, Dagu Rice Noodle, Loch and Quay

What's open, opening soon or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

  • Amano, a new pasta spot, is open in Union Station (65 Front West, at Bay).
  • Goldie, a bar/lounge co-opened by Dragon's Den's Michele Romanow, has replaced Candyland at 619 King West (at Bathurst).
  • Loch and Quay, a new spot offering dining, drinks and takeout, has opened at 390 Queens Quay West (at Spadina). 
  • Corrado's has closed at 118 John (at Adelaide).

NORTH

  • A third Dagu Rice Noodle location will be opening at 3260 Midland Avenue (at Finch), Unit F101.

EAST

  • Bunny's has opened at 912 Queen East (at Logan).
  • Seafood shop MWM Fish Co. has opened at 419 Parliament (at Gerrard).

WEST

  • Recipe Food Co. is set to open at 696 Queen West (at Euclid) later this month, offering a slate of health-conscious eats.
  • Kay Pacha, a Peruvian spot from chef Elias Salazar, is now open at 744 St. Clair West (at Rushton).
  • The family of restaurants that includes Cava and Chabrol is set to double next year: Argentinian-inspired Tanto will soon open at 74 Ossington. A spot called Lapin is set to follow on King West.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco