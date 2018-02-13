New Toronto restaurants: Tractor, Big Trouble Pizza

×
DOWNTOWN
- Big Trouble Pizza is open and slinging slices at 235 Spadina (at Sullivan).
- Beaches BBQ spot Hogtown Smoke has opened a downtown location at 55 Colborne (at Leader).
- Conveyor belt sushi is coming! Hana Sushi, set to open soon at 21 Grenville (at Yonge), will feature Japanese-style conveyor belt service.
- Tractor, a Vancouver-based chain offering "everyday healthy foods", is moving into 151 Yonge (at Richmond).
- RIP (again) Tortilla Flats: The long-running Tex Mex spot (458 Queen West, at Augusta) has shut down with a notice on the door saying the landlords were owed $31,000 in back rent. (Of course, that also happened in 2013 — will the Flats rise from the dead yet again?)
- As previously reported, Loka is about to serve its last meal at 620 Queen (at Bathurst).
- Dal Moro's Fresh Pasta To Go, a Venice-based quick-service pasta chain, has announced plans to open a shop at Yonge and Wellesley.
- Another Chinese chain is on its way: Wu Jian Dao Shanghai Dumpling has announced plans to open near Bay and Wellesley.
NORTH
- Starving Artist has expanded its waffle-y empire to Rexdale (2141 Kipling, at Redcliff).
EAST
- After almost three decades in Riverside, Mary MacLeod's Shortbread (639 Queen East, at Carroll) is moving to 80 Galaxy (near Pearson Airport) on Valentine's Day, due to the demands of their expanding wholesale business.
- After several months of delays, Apiecalypse Now is finally ready to open its east-end location Wednesday at 862 Pape (at Sammon).
- The latest in the Cacao 70 family: An eatery and dip shop in Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough, at Brimley).
WEST
- Signs are up for Garleek Kitchen, an Asian fusion restaurant, at 1500 Queen West (at Macdonell).
- Rustle & Still is set to replace the Koreatown location of dearly departed sandwich shop Sky Blue Sky at 605 Bloor West (at Palmerston).