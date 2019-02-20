New Toronto restaurants: Unboxed Market

×
Little Sister
DOWNTOWN
- After years as Midtown's reigning destination for Indonesian food, Little Sister is opening a second location at 102 Portland (at Adelaide) later this year.
- Pi Co.'s latest location is open at 60 Colborne (at Church), with another on the way at Lipincott and Bloor.
- Montreal chain Pizzeria Moretti is opening its first Toronto location at the SoHo Metropolitan (318 Wellington, at Blue Jays Way) this May.
- Gdous Juicy Chicken has a new location at 495 Bloor West (at Brunswick).
EAST
- Lambretta's Leslieville location (1192 Queen East, at Curzon) has reportedly closed.
- The Lakeshore Boston Pizza (16A Leslie, at Lakeshore) has closed due to non-payment of rent.
WEST
- Unboxed Market has just opened at 1263 Dundas West (at Dovercourt)
- DeePizz will soon be bringing halal pizza to a location somewhere in Little Italy.
- Viajero Cantina has replaced The End at 1661 Bloor West (at Indian).
- The Shozan Room opens this week at 164 Ossington (at Foxley).
- After a decade-long run in Little Italy, Sidecar (577 College, at Manning) has closed.