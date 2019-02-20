New Toronto restaurants: Unboxed Market

Sidecar closes, Pi Co. and Gdous expand, halal pizza in Little Italy and more

DOWNTOWN

  • After years as Midtown's reigning destination for Indonesian food, Little Sister is opening a second location at 102 Portland (at Adelaide) later this year. 
  • Pi Co.'s latest location is open at 60 Colborne (at Church), with another on the way at Lipincott and Bloor.
  • Montreal chain Pizzeria Moretti is opening its first Toronto location at the SoHo Metropolitan (318 Wellington, at Blue Jays Way) this May.
  • Gdous Juicy Chicken has a new location at 495 Bloor West (at Brunswick).

EAST

  • Lambretta's Leslieville location (1192 Queen East, at Curzon) has reportedly closed.
  • The Lakeshore Boston Pizza (16A Leslie, at Lakeshore) has closed due to non-payment of rent.

WEST

  • Unboxed Market has just opened at 1263 Dundas West (at Dovercourt)
  • DeePizz will soon be bringing halal pizza to a location somewhere in Little Italy.
  • Viajero Cantina has replaced The End at 1661 Bloor West (at Indian).
  • The Shozan Room opens this week at 164 Ossington (at Foxley).
  • After a decade-long run in Little Italy, Sidecar (577 College, at Manning) has closed.

