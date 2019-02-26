New Toronto restaurants: Fet Zun

Japanese crepes on Church, Michelin-starred sushi in Yorkville, My Roti Place and Ziba open in Leslieville, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • As previously reported, Fet Zun has replaced Bar Begonia at 572 Dupont (at Spadina).
  • Pretty soon, you'll be able to get conical Japanese-style crepes stuffed with fun toppings at Crazy Crepes (366 Church, at Gerrard).
  • Sushi chef Masaki Saito, whose New York restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera previously earned two Michelin stars, is set to open a new edomae-style sushi spot, Sushi Masaki Saito, at 88 Avenue (at Davenport).

EAST

  • My Roti Place's first "express" location is now open in the former home of Rashers at 948 Queen East (at Carlaw).
  • ZIBA Berlin Döner is now officially open at 1608 Queen East (at Coxwell).

WEST

  • Sizzler Kebab (754 King West, at Tecumseth) is closed after a car drove through the front window.
  • AM Bagel, a bagel shop from the folks behind Penny Candy Jam, is now open at 53 Roncesvalles (at Marion) in the former home of Seventh Sister Bakery.
  • Narami has closed at 119 Ossington (at Argyle).
  • Catering company TOBEN has opened a new commissary space, as well as a new event venue called Grace, in the same complex as The Symes (150 Symes, at Glen Scarlett).

