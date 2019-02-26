New Toronto restaurants: Fet Zun

×
Natalia Manzocco
DOWNTOWN
- As previously reported, Fet Zun has replaced Bar Begonia at 572 Dupont (at Spadina).
- Pretty soon, you'll be able to get conical Japanese-style crepes stuffed with fun toppings at Crazy Crepes (366 Church, at Gerrard).
- Sushi chef Masaki Saito, whose New York restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera previously earned two Michelin stars, is set to open a new edomae-style sushi spot, Sushi Masaki Saito, at 88 Avenue (at Davenport).
NORTH
- Function Bar is now open at 2291 Yonge (at Eglinton).
EAST
- My Roti Place's first "express" location is now open in the former home of Rashers at 948 Queen East (at Carlaw).
- ZIBA Berlin Döner is now officially open at 1608 Queen East (at Coxwell).
WEST
- Sizzler Kebab (754 King West, at Tecumseth) is closed after a car drove through the front window.
- AM Bagel, a bagel shop from the folks behind Penny Candy Jam, is now open at 53 Roncesvalles (at Marion) in the former home of Seventh Sister Bakery.
- Narami has closed at 119 Ossington (at Argyle).
- Catering company TOBEN has opened a new commissary space, as well as a new event venue called Grace, in the same complex as The Symes (150 Symes, at Glen Scarlett).