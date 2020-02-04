New Toronto restaurants: Buena Copa

×
- Tequila Bookworm (512 Queen West, at Portland) has wound down its time on Queen West after 28 years.
- Vegan brunch spot White Rabbit Caffe is now open at 717 Bay (at Gerrard).
- Ikkousha is opening a chicken ramen-oriented sister location at 257 Queen West (at McCaul) in the former home of Little India.
- The Campechano and Good Hombres team are opening a new spot, Buena Copa, at 460 College (at Bathurst), replacing No One Writes To The Colonel.
NORTH
EAST
- As previously reported, Terroni is opening a new production facility and cafe called Spaccio at 22 Sackville (at Queen).
- Leslieville bar Hitch (1216 Queen East, at Leslie) is closing on February 15 after seven years.
WEST
- Miss Gabardine chef Graham Platt's cooking? He's now at Woodhouse Brewpub (301 Lansdowne, at Dundas).
- Popular Filipino spot Tinuno is reportedly opening a new location, tentatively called Tala, on Dundas West.
- As previously reported, Bar Mordecai (from the team behind Mahjong Bar) is now open at 1272 Dundas West (at Dovercourt).
- Bar Vendetta (928 Dundas, at Gore Vale) is now open every day as of this week.