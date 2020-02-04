New Toronto restaurants: Buena Copa

Hitch and Tequila Bookworm close, more Tinuno and Ikkousha, Terroni expands to Corktown, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Gamberoni is now open at 3249 Yonge (at Roslin).
  • Republika is now open at 288 Wilson (at Bathurst).

EAST

WEST

  • Miss Gabardine chef Graham Platt's cooking? He's now at Woodhouse Brewpub (301 Lansdowne, at Dundas).
  • Popular Filipino spot Tinuno is reportedly opening a new location, tentatively called Tala, on Dundas West.
  • As previously reported, Bar Mordecai (from the team behind Mahjong Bar) is now open at 1272 Dundas West (at Dovercourt).
  • Bar Vendetta (928 Dundas, at Gore Vale) is now open every day as of this week.

@nataliamanzocco