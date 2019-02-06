New Toronto restaurants: Laissez Faire

×
Laissez Faire
DOWNTOWN
- Laissez Faire, a new spot from former Alo chef Zach Barnes, has replaced Home Of The Brave at 589 King West (at Portland).
- Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese fusion) spot Chotto Matte is aiming for a May 2019 opening for its first Toronto location (161 Bay, at Front).
- Frisada, a new Latin/North American concept, is opening soon at Queen and Bathurst.
- Banh Mi T.O. will soon be replacing On A Bun at 841 Queen West (at Niagara).
- Adelina is now open at 538 Manning (at Harbord).
- After less than a year, the Queen St. location of Hopscotch (224 Queen West, at McCaul) has a For Lease sign in the window.
NORTH
- Upscale eatery/wine bar Sash will be opening soon at 1133 Yonge (at Shaftesbury).
EAST
- Matt Blondin's east-end pizzeria Blondie's (1555 Dundas East, at Hastings) has officially launched text-based delivery services (437-341-1555).
WEST
- Forno Cultura's new location inside the new MOCA (158 Sterling, at Perth) is now open.
- Daily Dumpling Wonton Co. is now open at 792 College (at Roxton). More dumplings: Always a good thing.