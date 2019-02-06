New Toronto restaurants: Laissez Faire

Blondie's Pizza launches text delivery, Chotto Matte has a launch date, Forno Cultura expands to MOCA and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Laissez Faire, a new spot from former Alo chef Zach Barnes, has replaced Home Of The Brave at 589 King West (at Portland).
  • Nikkei (Peruvian-Japanese fusion) spot Chotto Matte is aiming for a May 2019 opening for its first Toronto location (161 Bay, at Front).
  • Frisada, a new Latin/North American concept, is opening soon at Queen and Bathurst.
  • Banh Mi T.O. will soon be replacing On A Bun at 841 Queen West (at Niagara).
  • Adelina is now open at 538 Manning (at Harbord).
  • After less than a year, the Queen St. location of Hopscotch (224 Queen West, at McCaul) has a For Lease sign in the window.

NORTH

  • Upscale eatery/wine bar Sash will be opening soon at 1133 Yonge (at Shaftesbury).

EAST

  • Matt Blondin's east-end pizzeria Blondie's (1555 Dundas East, at Hastings) has officially launched text-based delivery services (437-341-1555).

WEST

