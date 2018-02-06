New Toronto restaurants: Five Points, Brunswick Bierworks

×
DOWNTOWN
- Another blow for Caplansky's: The deli's Yorkville location (156 Cumberland, at Avenue) has closed, just a few short weeks after the original on College called it quits. The location in Pearson Airport is now the only one remaining.
- The final location of The Chickery (130 Spadina, at Richmond) in Toronto has shuttered, with a notice posted on the door saying the David Adjey-owned quick service spot owed over $42,000 in rent.
- Super Jet International (346 Dupont, at Kendall) has reopened as First & Last Coffee.
- Plancha, a Mediterranean salad and grain bowl spot, is open at 44 Victoria (at Adelaide).
EAST
- Brunswick Bierworks, a new contract brewing facility making (and pouring!) beers from all over the world, is now open at 25 Curity (at
- The Canary District is getting a new brewery: The Aviary (482 & 484 Front East), a joint project from the people behind Longslice Brewery and The Dock Ellis.
- Fearless Meat is doing burgers, deli sandwiches and BBQ at 884 Kingston (at Pickering).
WEST
- Craig's Cookies, a cookie company headed by Newfoundland actor Craig Pike, is opening this spring at 1537a Queen West (at Roncesvalles). Kick him some dough (geddit) in advance of the opening via Kickstarter.
- The Daily Grind is open and selling java at 426 St. Clarens (at Bloor).
- Open House, a new bar from the folks behind The Greater Good and Get Well, has opened in the former home of The Steady (1051 Bloor, at Havelock). Even better news: Five Points Nashville Hot Chicken, a new biz from the people behind Village Pizza, has opened in Open House's kitchen
- An Italian spot called Rosina is coming to 740 King West (at Tecumseth)
- Parallel, a Mediterranean spot with a menu built around their signature house sesame butter, is open at 217 Geary (at Dufferin).
- Smoke's Poutinerie is opening a food truck in Pearson Airport's Terminal 3. Yep, a food truck, right in Terminal 3. What a time to be alive.