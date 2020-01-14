New Toronto restaurants: Bar Biltmore & Osteria Rialto

Paris Paris opens a new wine bar in Parkdale, Brooklyn Tavern closes in Leslieville, La Phenix rises from the ashes, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • As of March 15, the St. Lawrence Market (93 Front, at Jarvis) will stay open later in the evenings and add limited Sunday hours.
  • Southern Ontario beer hall chain Beertown is coming to Toronto with a new location at 40 University (at Wellington).
  • Holt's Cafe, inside the Bloor location of Holt Renfrew (50 Bloor West, at Bay), reopens January 22.
  • Kupfert and Kim's Yorkville location is now open at 100 Bloor West (at Bellair).
  • Ramona's Kitchen will soon expand to Annex Food Hall (384 Bloor West, at Dalton).

EAST

WEST

  • Bar Biltmore and Osteria Rialto, the twin restaurants inside the Paradise Cinema (1006 Bloor West, at Dovercourt), are now open.
  • Chantecler (1320 Queen West, at Brock), still closed due to a fire, is about to open a new temporary concept called La Phenix.
  • As previously reported, the Cadillac Lounge could soon be replaced by a seven-storey hotel.
  • Nice Nice Wine, a wine bar from the people behind Superpoint and Paris Paris, has replaced Superpoint Express at 269 Dunn (at Queen West).
  • ...Meanwhile, a new location of Extra Burger has opened next door, also at 269 Dunn (at Queen West).
  • Soma is opening its new factory at 77 Brock (at Seaforth) to the public this week.
  • My Dosa Place is opening yet another location at 383 Jane (at Annette).

@nataliamanzocco