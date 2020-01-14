New Toronto restaurants: Bar Biltmore & Osteria Rialto

×
Osteria Rialto
DOWNTOWN
- As of March 15, the St. Lawrence Market (93 Front, at Jarvis) will stay open later in the evenings and add limited Sunday hours.
- Southern Ontario beer hall chain Beertown is coming to Toronto with a new location at 40 University (at Wellington).
- Holt's Cafe, inside the Bloor location of Holt Renfrew (50 Bloor West, at Bay), reopens January 22.
- Kupfert and Kim's Yorkville location is now open at 100 Bloor West (at Bellair).
- Ramona's Kitchen will soon expand to Annex Food Hall (384 Bloor West, at Dalton).
EAST
- Brooklyn Tavern (1097 Queen East, at Brooklyn) has announced it will be closing on January 25; the business has been sold to new owners, who will be unveiling a new concept soon.
- Le Beau Patisserie is now open at 665 Dundas East (at Sumach).
WEST
- Bar Biltmore and Osteria Rialto, the twin restaurants inside the Paradise Cinema (1006 Bloor West, at Dovercourt), are now open.
- Chantecler (1320 Queen West, at Brock), still closed due to a fire, is about to open a new temporary concept called La Phenix.
- As previously reported, the Cadillac Lounge could soon be replaced by a seven-storey hotel.
- Nice Nice Wine, a wine bar from the people behind Superpoint and Paris Paris, has replaced Superpoint Express at 269 Dunn (at Queen West).
- ...Meanwhile, a new location of Extra Burger has opened next door, also at 269 Dunn (at Queen West).
- Soma is opening its new factory at 77 Brock (at Seaforth) to the public this week.
- My Dosa Place is opening yet another location at 383 Jane (at Annette).