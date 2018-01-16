New Toronto restaurants: Pick 6ix, Rose and Sons, Dumbo Snack Bar, Golden Krust, Harbour Eats by Mercatino, Sidebar, Constantine

×
Harbour Eats by Mercatino
DOWNTOWN
- Drake is having fancy parties at his new restaurant that none of us are allowed to attend because we're not cool enough. But when you can go there, expect Pick 6ix (33 Yonge, at Wellington) to feature a suitably luxe menu from Montreal chef Antonio Park that spans Japanese, South American and Korean influences. On the VIP launch party menu: grilled octopus salad, ceviche, wagyu tataki and a variety of sushi.
- Say goodbye to the Rose and Sons you know: Anthony Rose's diner (176 Dupont, at St. George) is about to shut down and reemerge as a new deli concept on January 19. (The Queen St. Rose & Sons, now once again open under the name The Swan, was resold several months ago to restaurateur Glenn Dueck.)
- More details have emerged about Craig Harding's new restaurants at the Anndore House hotel (15 Charles East, at Yonge). Constantine will feature pizzas, seafood and meats done in a wood-burning oven; the space will include 154 seats, a chef's table, a spacious bar and an outdoor patio. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Door cafe will pay tribute to the area's punk and new wave roots (how far Yorkville has come).
- Harbour Eats by Mercatino has opened at 1 York (at Harbour).
- The food court at 214 Augusta (at Nassau) has a new tenant: Casamiento, helmed by chef Rene Rodriguez. The signature dish is a "pupusadilla" — a quesadilla stuffed like a Salvadorean pupusa. Check them out Thursday through Saturday (full-time hours to follow this spring).
- CityPlace is getting a new wine bar, Arbar, replacing Royal Meats Bar-b-que at 88 Fort York (at Dan Leckie).
- Bar Cru (20 Market, at Front) has closed.
- The former site of the Hideout (484 Queen West, at Denison) is now a fancy Taco Bell. Hey, how's that whole Music City thing going?
NORTH
- Golden Krust, a Caribbean food franchise beloved across the U.S., is set to open its first Canadian location in North York sometime this spring.
- Butter Chick, an Indian fast food counter, is now open inside the Yonge Sheppard Centre (4841 Yonge, at Sheppard).
EAST
- Sidebar (161 Danforth, at Broadview), the bar and bistro next to Danforth Music Hall, is now open.
- Beach Hill Smokehouse is open and serving BBQ at 172 Main (at Gerrard).
WEST
- Dumbo Snack Bar, a Portuguese and Spanish small plates spot, is about to replace Raca Cafe & Bar at 1704 Queen West (at Roncesvalles).