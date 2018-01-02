New Toronto restaurants: Storm Crow Manor, Victory Cafe, August8, Sidebar, D-Beatstro, Stasis Preserves

×
August8
DOWNTOWN
- Hamilton-based AYCE chain August8 has opened in the former home of Lee Garden (331 Spadina, at Baldwin).
- Nerds will have a new place to drink this year: Storm Crow Manor, a Vancouver-based "sports bar for geeks", is set to open in the Victorian mansion at the corner of Church and Maitland (580 Church), which was once home to House/Maison and thought to be earmarked for a new Bar Volo.
- Big news for Colette Grand Cafe: The Chase's French spot is set to replace all Holts Cafe locations at Holt Renfrew stores Canada-wide.
- The Victory Cafe's new location (440 Bloor West, at Howland) is set to hold its grand opening on January 5.
NORTH
- Game of Cheese has closed in North York (505 Highway 7) to make way for a new location of Dagu Rice Noodle.
EAST
- Sidebar, Embrace's new bar and restaurant launching next to the Danforth Music Hall (161 Danforth, at Broadview), will be opening on January 12.
- Dufflet is closing its location in the Beaches (1917 Queen East, at Herbert).
WEST
- Stasis Preserves is closing down its Roncy storefront (476 Roncesvalles, at Boustead); their wholesale operations will still be active, and Fresh City Farms is set to take over the store's operation.
- Bad news for vegans and punks alike: D-Beatstro (1292 Bloor West, at Lansdowne) has announced it plans to close in February. Go eat these delicious snacks and support a DIY venue while you can.
- Il Covo, a new Italian spot from ex-Buca chef Ryan Campbell, is in the works at 585 College (at Clinton).
- Pizzeria Defina is opening a new location at 1485 Dupont (at Campbell).
- Shuttered Parkdale bar Mezzrow's has reopened as The Mezz (1546 Queen West, at Dowling).