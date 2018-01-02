New Toronto restaurants: Storm Crow Manor, Victory Cafe, August8, Sidebar, D-Beatstro, Stasis Preserves

Here's what's opening, opening soon or closing in your neck of the woods

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

EAST

  • Sidebar, Embrace's new bar and restaurant launching next to the Danforth Music Hall (161 Danforth, at Broadview), will be opening on January 12.
  • Dufflet is closing its location in the Beaches (1917 Queen East, at Herbert).

WEST

  • Stasis Preserves is closing down its Roncy storefront (476 Roncesvalles, at Boustead); their wholesale operations will still be active, and Fresh City Farms is set to take over the store's operation.
  • Bad news for vegans and punks alike: D-Beatstro (1292 Bloor West, at Lansdowne) has announced it plans to close in February. Go eat these delicious snacks and support a DIY venue while you can.
  • Il Covo, a new Italian spot from ex-Buca chef Ryan Campbell, is in the works at 585 College (at Clinton).
  • Pizzeria Defina is opening a new location at 1485 Dupont (at Campbell).
  • Shuttered Parkdale bar Mezzrow's has reopened as The Mezz (1546 Queen West, at Dowling).

