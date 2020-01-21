New Toronto restaurants: Good Hombres

×
Natalia Manzocco
Good Hombres
DOWNTOWN
- As previously reported, Hibiscus Cafe (238 Augusta, at Nassau) has closed after 12 years.
- Across the street, Big Fat Burrito (285 Augusta, at Nassau) is closing March 1; the restaurant hopes to find a new home.
- Aburi Hana, from the restaurant group behind Miku and Tora, is now open at 102 Yorkville (at Hazelton).
- Burrito Starz has closed at 431 Richmond (at Spadina).
- Holy Cow Steakhouse is open at 254 Queen West (at John).
- Tortilleria/taqueria Good Hombres (374 Bathurst, at Nassau) is now a full-service restaurant with a liquor license and table service.
- The Pizza Pizza at Yonge and Elm where a horse died in Half Baked has closed (h/t Anthony Oliveira).
NORTH
- Popa (2901 Bayview, at Sheppard) is officially open.
EAST
- Signs are up for Dova at 229 Carlton (at Parliament).
- As previously reported, Imanishi Basement Bar is now open at 193 Carlton (at Ontario).
- Completo's second location is now open at 337 Broadview (at Mt. Stephen).
WEST
- Bakery Saving Mondays is now open at 1655 Dupont (at Osler).
- Pai is now available for delivery in Etobicoke.
HAMILTON
- Gerrard St. bar Farside is opening a spinoff location all the way in the Hammer.