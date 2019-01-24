New Toronto restaurants: Arthur's

×
Arthur's
DOWNTOWN
- Pancho Y Emiliano has opened in the former home of Pearl King (291 King West, at John).
- Bespoke Butchers is now open at 215 Madison (at Dupont).
- Tsujiri is opening a location at 596 Yonge (at Wellesley).
- Matha Roti is now open in the former home of Flip, Toss and Thai (141 Harbord, at Brunswick).
NORTH
- Arthur's, an American restaurant from the Chase Hospitality Group, is opening this week at 12 St. Clair East (at Yonge).
- Miku spinoff Tora is now open at Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Yorkdale).
EAST
- Glory Hole Doughnuts' east end location is finally open at 1505 Gerrard East (at Coxwell).
- As previously reported, long-running diner Detroit Eatery (389 Danforth, at Chester) is closed due to a massive fire.
WEST
- Quetzal (419 College, at Bathurst) has closed temporarily because founding chefs and partners Julio Guajardo and Kate Chomyshyn have left the restaurant, citing disagreements with Quetzal partner Grant Van Gameren. Van Gameren will be reopening the restaurant and running it solo.
- Hollywood Cone (1167 Queen West, at Gladstone) is closed after the location was seized by the building's landlord.
- Square One (100 City Centre) will be overhauling its food offerings by opening a 40,000-square-foot food hall, dubbed the Food District, in April. Among the restaurants moving in: Sweet Jesus (of course), Dal Moro, Blackjack BBQ, the Pie Commission and Village Juicery.