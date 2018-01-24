New Toronto restaurants: Brickworks Ciderhouse, Assembli, Blaze Pizza, Rusi, Randy's Roti, Kona Grill, Agenda

DOWNTOWN

  • Vancouver-based build-your-own-salad and pizza joint Assembli (not to be confused with General Assembly Pizza, or Assembly Chefs Hall) is opening its first Toronto location at 373 Church (at Carlton) this spring.
  • Hot Bunzz has moved into the former Taco T.O. / Bacon Nation space (170 Spadina, at Queen West) for a pop-up.
  • Sri Lankan takeout counter Rusi has opened at 7 King East (at Yonge).
  • Sweet Jesus has opened a soft serve counter in the Eaton Centre (220 Yonge, at Dundas).
  • Luscious Desserts has opened at 493A Dundas West (at Spadina).
  • Food truck fixture Randy's Roti has opened its first brick and mortar outpost at 876 Yonge (at Scollard).

NORTH

  • American sushi chain Kona Grill has opened at 6210 Highway 7 (at Highway 27) in Vaughn.
  • Blaze Pizza is heading uptown, with a location set to open soon at 4888 Yonge (at Elmhurst). The Entertainment District is also getting a piece of that pizza pie, with another location going in at 150 John (at Richmond).

EAST

  • As previously reported, Brickworks Cider will be opening a ciderhouse at 709 Queen East (at Broadview), in the former home of An Sibin Pub.
  • La Paella has opened at 1146 Queen East (at Coady).

WEST

