New Toronto restaurants: Brickworks Ciderhouse, Assembli, Blaze Pizza, Rusi, Randy's Roti, Kona Grill, Agenda

×
Assembli
DOWNTOWN
- Vancouver-based build-your-own-salad and pizza joint Assembli (not to be confused with General Assembly Pizza, or Assembly Chefs Hall) is opening its first Toronto location at 373 Church (at Carlton) this spring.
- Hot Bunzz has moved into the former Taco T.O. / Bacon Nation space (170 Spadina, at Queen West) for a pop-up.
- Sri Lankan takeout counter Rusi has opened at 7 King East (at Yonge).
- Sweet Jesus has opened a soft serve counter in the Eaton Centre (220 Yonge, at Dundas).
- Luscious Desserts has opened at 493A Dundas West (at Spadina).
- Food truck fixture Randy's Roti has opened its first brick and mortar outpost at 876 Yonge (at Scollard).
NORTH
- American sushi chain Kona Grill has opened at 6210 Highway 7 (at Highway 27) in Vaughn.
- Blaze Pizza is heading uptown, with a location set to open soon at 4888 Yonge (at Elmhurst). The Entertainment District is also getting a piece of that pizza pie, with another location going in at 150 John (at Richmond).
EAST
- As previously reported, Brickworks Cider will be opening a ciderhouse at 709 Queen East (at Broadview), in the former home of An Sibin Pub.
- La Paella has opened at 1146 Queen East (at Coady).
WEST
- Agenda Cafe, a new space from the owners of Field Trip Cafe, is opening soon at 622 College (at Grace).