New Toronto restaurants: Torteria San Cosme Pearson

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Darna is now open at 613 Bayview (at Manor).

EAST

  • As previously reported, onetime NOW cover star Kanpai Snack Bar (252 Carlton, at Parliament) has reportedly closed due to non-payment of rent. 
  • Meanwhile, Neruda (1681 Lake Shore East, at Northern Dancer) appears to have been closed for at least four weeks.

WEST

  • The last remaining location of BQM in Toronto () has closed, marking the end of the burger chain's 12-year run.
  • La Cantina Del Pueblo is now open at 671 College (at Beatrice).
  • Famiglia Baldassarre (122 Geary, at Westmoreland) will be now opening their retail shop on Saturdays.
  • Mexican torta shop Torteria San Cosme now has a location in Terminal 1 at Peason Airport.

