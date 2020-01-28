New Toronto restaurants: Torteria San Cosme Pearson

×
Natalia Manzocco
Torteria San Cosme
DOWNTOWN
- Bone Soup Malatang is now open at 522 Yonge (at Breadalbane).
- UPStairs Lounge, a bar hidden above the gates for the Union Pearson Express in Union Station (7 Station, at Lower Simcoe), has closed.
- Bulldog Coffee is back in action at 89 Granby (at Church).
- Robin Goodfellow (Bar Raval) and Amanda Bradley (Alo) are opening a new spot called Vela at King and Portland this spring.
- Third Wave Coffee is now open at 42 Church (at King).
- Licensed producer byMinistry is opening a green tea-oriented cafe somewhere in Toronto.
NORTH
- Darna is now open at 613 Bayview (at Manor).
EAST
- As previously reported, onetime NOW cover star Kanpai Snack Bar (252 Carlton, at Parliament) has reportedly closed due to non-payment of rent.
- Meanwhile, Neruda (1681 Lake Shore East, at Northern Dancer) appears to have been closed for at least four weeks.
WEST
- The last remaining location of BQM in Toronto () has closed, marking the end of the burger chain's 12-year run.
- La Cantina Del Pueblo is now open at 671 College (at Beatrice).
- Famiglia Baldassarre (122 Geary, at Westmoreland) will be now opening their retail shop on Saturdays.
- Mexican torta shop Torteria San Cosme now has a location in Terminal 1 at Peason Airport.