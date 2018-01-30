New Toronto restaurants: Yonge Street Warehouse, Paris Paris, Juanmoto

Plus: Luke's Lobster, Spice Indian Bistro, Basil Box (Finch) and more

by

Downtown

North

  • A new Basil Box location is going in at 5607 Yonge (at Finch).
  • Cheese Garden is expanding to Skycity Shopping Centre in Scarborough and Pacific Mall in Markham.

East

West

  • Jonathan Poon and Jesse Fader (previously of Bar Fancy and Superpoint) are opening a new wine bar, Paris Paris, at 1161 Dundas West (at Ossington).
  • Junction Brewing's new space at 150 Symes (at Glen Scarlett) is open for tours, samples, event bookings and pop-up eats.
  • Tacos Baos (which, presumably, does what it says on the label) is opening soon at 914 Bloor West (at Ossington).
  • El Fogon has has shut down at 543 St. Clair West (at Vaughan) after 16 years.

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco