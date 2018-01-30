New Toronto restaurants: Yonge Street Warehouse, Paris Paris, Juanmoto

×
Downtown
- College kids and five bucks-havers, get ready: the latest in the El Furniture Warehouse family, Yonge Street Warehouse, opens next week at 336 Yonge (at Gould).
- Veteran chef Debu Saha is back yet again with Spice Indian Bistro (320 Richmond East, Unit 107, at Sherbourne).
- The people behind Oddseoul, Hanmoto and Pinky's have opened up a pop-up kitchen inside Cold Tea (60 Kensington, at St. Andrew). It's a South American snack bar called (wait for it) Juanmoto.
- U.S. chain Luke's Lobster has announced it's scouting out locations in Toronto.
North
- A new Basil Box location is going in at 5607 Yonge (at Finch).
- Cheese Garden is expanding to Skycity Shopping Centre in Scarborough and Pacific Mall in Markham.
East
- Creeds Coffee Bar has a new location at 1595 Bayview (at Fleming).
West
- Jonathan Poon and Jesse Fader (previously of Bar Fancy and Superpoint) are opening a new wine bar, Paris Paris, at 1161 Dundas West (at Ossington).
- Junction Brewing's new space at 150 Symes (at Glen Scarlett) is open for tours, samples, event bookings and pop-up eats.
- Tacos Baos (which, presumably, does what it says on the label) is opening soon at 914 Bloor West (at Ossington).
- El Fogon has has shut down at 543 St. Clair West (at Vaughan) after 16 years.