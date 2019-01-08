New Toronto restaurants: Brodflour

×
@brodflour
DOWNTOWN
- Niuda Noodles (204 Queen West, at St. Patrick) is now open in the former home of H2 Kitchen.
- Baldwin Village has a new destination for northern Chinese eats: The Winding Road (5 Baldwin, at McCaul).
- Carver (101 Peter, at Adelaide) is being replaced by Salus Fresh Foods as chef Rob Bragagnolo elects to focus more on Labora; the chef says the sandwich shop may return in a different incarnation.
- Fresh on Spadina (147 Spadina, at Richmond) will be opening its new expansion this month.
- Statler's (487 Church, at Wellesley) has closed after a protracted battle with their new landlords.
- A traditional German beer hall is coming this spring to the Steamwhistle Roundhouse (255 Bremner), with a menu featuring traditional Bavarian eats. Prost!
- Chatime Innovation Bar is opening at Yonge and Wellesley in the coming weeks.
NORTH
- Chinese bubble tea spot Song Tea is opening in Richmond Hill (550 Hwy 7) this month.
EAST
- The east end is getting a doner joint: ZIBA Berlin Döner (1608 Queen East, at Coxwell).
- Sugar Loaf Bakery has closed its 729 Queen East (at Broadview) and 1062 Gerrard East (at Jones) locations.
- Coffee Time at 255 Coxwell (at Gerrard East) has closed.
WEST
- Brodflour is open at 8 Pardee (at Liberty).
- Unboxed Market, an all-bulk, packaging-free grocery store, is opening next month at 1263 Dundas West (at Dovercourt).
- The Parkdale location of My Roti Place, replacing Bacchus Roti (1376 Queen West, at Brock), is officially open. Bonus: It's licensed!
- Luna Cafe's second location (181 Dovercourt ) has closed after just two months due to a dispute with the landlord.
- Pour Boy (583 College, at Clinton) will soon become a location of Ottawa craft beer chain Beerocracy.