New Toronto restaurants: Rosalinda, Caplansky's, Serano Bakery, Court Jester, Tuk Tuk Canteen, Filosophy

Mike Watier
( July 22, 2014. Toronto, ON. ) Caplansky's famous 'Smoked Meat' sandwich, served with a kosher dill pickle.
DOWNTOWN
- As we previously reported, Pizzeria Libretto owners Max Rimaldi and Jamie Cook are teaming up with Grant van Gameren to open Rosalinda, a Mexican vegan restaurant in the Financial District, this year.
- ICYMI: Caplansky's original location at 356 College (at Brunswick) has closed permanently. The deli's Yorkville and Pearson locations remain open.
- H2 Kitchen, a health-oriented fast-casual joint serving noodle and poke bowls, salads and smoothies, is going in at 204 Queen West.
- Landing Noodles is replacing TOT Cat Cafe at 298 College.
EAST
- The Court Jester Pub (681 Danforth, at Pape) has closed after more than two decades in business. The closure coincided with the recent passing of co-owner and head chef Steve Siuta.
- Ackee Tree has opened at 372 Queen East (at Parliament).
- Chef Debu Saha has returned with Spice Indian at 320 Richmond East (at Sherbourne).
- Beloved Greek bake shop Serano Bakery is about to expand into a new cafe space at Pape and Gamble. The original bakery will remain in business.
WEST
- Vit Beo, a late-night Vietnamese food joint from the people behind Civil Liberties, is open at 858 Bloor West (at Carling).
- Filosophy, a cafe focusing on espresso and pastries, is open at 912 Bloor West (at Ossington).
- Schnitzel Hub has a new location at 402 Bloor West (at Brunswick).
- Laylow (1144 College, at Dufferin) has a new resident chef: Adisa Glasgow of catering company Young Animal, who's doing a menu of modern Trinidadian fare meant to complement the brewpub's growing beer roster.
- Tuk Tuk Canteen, a Cambodian snack bar, opens Wednesday at 392 Roncesvalles (at Neepawa) in the former home of The Rude Boy.