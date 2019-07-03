New Toronto restaurants: Avling

×
DOWNTOWN
- Montreal sandwich shop Bergham opens this Saturday, June 6 at 482 Queen West (at Portland), and will be offering giveaways throughout the day.
- The Sam James Coffee Bar inside Stussy (241 Spadina, at Sullivan) has closed. (Fortunately, a new one is opening over on Ossington inside the forthcoming Thai spot Favorites.)
- Dainties Macaron & Ice Cream is replacing CutiePie Cupcakes at 235 Spadina (at Sullivan).
- Tsujiri has closed its location at 596 Yonge (at Wellesley); the matcha chain's other locations are still open.
- Taiwanese bubble tea chain Bubble Lee is opening new locations at 469 Queen West (at Cameron) and 576 Yonge (at Wellesley), as well as 3621 Highway 7 in Markham.
- Arepa Cafe (490 Queen West, at Denison) is becoming a location of Maiz Arepa Bar.
NORTH
- Yunshang Rice Noodle (7060 Warden, at Steeles) is doing a one-day pay what you can campaign in support of Sick Kids on July 7.
EAST
- Boba Boy is replacing Chino Locos at 368 Broadview (at Gerrard).
- Avling is now open at 1042 Queen East (at Pape).
- Nodo is opening a third location in the former home of Lambretta (1192 Queen East, at Curzon).
WEST
- Clandestino Wine Bar (which was previously Binky's, which was previously The Yukon) is now open at 1592 Queen West (at Sorauren).
- After more than 30 years serving roti to Parkdale, Island Foods has closed at 1182 King West (at Dufferin). Their location at 1310 Don Mills is still going strong.
- Five Points Hot Chicken is moving from Open House to neighbouring bar Wasted Youth (834 Bloor West, at Shaw).
- Vegan eatery Awai (2277 Bloor West, at Runnymede) has officially closed.