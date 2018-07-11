New Toronto restaurants: Planta Sweets

Tiger nut soft serve hits the Beaches, Little Pebbles and Bang Bang's creator team up, Dog's Bollocks is closing, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Planta (1221 Bay, at Bloor) has launched a dessert-oriented pop-up called Planta Sweets, featuring vegan raw cookie dough and gelato bars by Bar Ape, among other animal product-free treats.
  • Koishi, a collab between Little Pebbles and Arthur Pezzelli (ex-Bang Bang Ice Cream), is open in Little Pebbles' former storefront at 160 Baldwin (at Spadina). Meanwhile, Little Pebbles is looking for a new home.
  • Tea Land is open in the former home of Condom Shack at 231 Queen West (at University).

NORTH

  • Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket is getting a huge new food court, dubbed Market & Co., this fall; highlights include Amano Pasta, Village Juicery, and the first Canadian location of L.A.-based Neapolitan pizza chain MidiCi.

EAST

WEST

  • Mukimuki, a Japanese dessert spot, is open at 384 College (at Borden).
  • Modern Italian spot Garrison Creek opens this week at 760 College (at Shaw).
  • The Dog's Bollocks is closing this week at 817 Queen West, to be replaced by 817 Sports Bar and Grill.
  • North of Brooklyn is opening a location at 511 Rogers (at Scott).

