New Toronto restaurants: Planta Sweets

Planta
DOWNTOWN
- Planta (1221 Bay, at Bloor) has launched a dessert-oriented pop-up called Planta Sweets, featuring vegan raw cookie dough and gelato bars by Bar Ape, among other animal product-free treats.
- Koishi, a collab between Little Pebbles and Arthur Pezzelli (ex-Bang Bang Ice Cream), is open in Little Pebbles' former storefront at 160 Baldwin (at Spadina). Meanwhile, Little Pebbles is looking for a new home.
- Tea Land is open in the former home of Condom Shack at 231 Queen West (at University).
NORTH
- Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket is getting a huge new food court, dubbed Market & Co., this fall; highlights include Amano Pasta, Village Juicery, and the first Canadian location of L.A.-based Neapolitan pizza chain MidiCi.
EAST
- Avling Brewery is set to open later this fall at 1042 Queen East (at Pape).
- The Chufa Co. is serving vegan tigernut-based soft serve in a shipping container at 1973 Queen East (at Waverley).
- As previously reported by NOW, Churnt Up is serving ice cream at Conspiracy Pizza (176 Wicksteed, at Copeland) on Fridays and Saturdays.
WEST
- Mukimuki, a Japanese dessert spot, is open at 384 College (at Borden).
- Modern Italian spot Garrison Creek opens this week at 760 College (at Shaw).
- The Dog's Bollocks is closing this week at 817 Queen West, to be replaced by 817 Sports Bar and Grill.
- North of Brooklyn is opening a location at 511 Rogers (at Scott).