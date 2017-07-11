New Toronto restaurants: Sweet Jesus, The Fix + Co, Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Peruvian chef Elias Salazar, who was last seen popping up inside Rush Lane, will soon be opening his own spot, KayPacha, at 744 St. Clair West.
  • The Yellow Chilli, the world's largest Indian chain restaurant, is coming to Canada with a location at Yonge and Eglinton.
  • Also coming to Yonge and Eg: Health-oriented fast food spot b.good, who are opening their fifth location in the GTA at 75 Eglinton East. The location will be open to the public on July 27.

EAST

  • The Simple Craft Company is now open at 152 Main, offering locally-made food items like kimchi, sauerkraut, preserves and sauces, plus baked goods done on-site.
  • Godspeed Brewery is open and brewing at 242 Coxwell, selling three of their own beers; an on-site restaurant is in the works.

WEST

  • The Fix + Co. is opening a second location at 848 King West later this month. Expect vegan and raw treats as well as smoothies, bowls, avocado toast and more. 

