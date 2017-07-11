New Toronto restaurants: Sweet Jesus, The Fix + Co, Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

×
Facebook/The Fix + Co
DOWNTOWN
- A massive new restaurant and brewpub, Northern Maverick Brewing Co., is opening this summer at 115 Bathurst.
- Sweet Jesus is opening an Annex location at 416 Bloor West.
- King Taps is in soft launch mode at 100 King West.
- As we previously reported, Rice Bar is opening inside 4 Life Natural Foods at 210 Augusta.
NORTH
- Peruvian chef Elias Salazar, who was last seen popping up inside Rush Lane, will soon be opening his own spot, KayPacha, at 744 St. Clair West.
- The Yellow Chilli, the world's largest Indian chain restaurant, is coming to Canada with a location at Yonge and Eglinton.
- Also coming to Yonge and Eg: Health-oriented fast food spot b.good, who are opening their fifth location in the GTA at 75 Eglinton East. The location will be open to the public on July 27.
EAST
- The Simple Craft Company is now open at 152 Main, offering locally-made food items like kimchi, sauerkraut, preserves and sauces, plus baked goods done on-site.
- Godspeed Brewery is open and brewing at 242 Coxwell, selling three of their own beers; an on-site restaurant is in the works.
WEST
- The Fix + Co. is opening a second location at 848 King West later this month. Expect vegan and raw treats as well as smoothies, bowls, avocado toast and more.
Email us with your restaurant tips!