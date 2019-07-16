New Toronto restaurants: Whale Juice & Blends

×
Whale Juice & Blends
DOWNTOWN
- It's the end of an era for Toronto vegetarians: Vegetarian Haven has closed at 17 Baldwin (at McCaul) after 15 years.
- Ematei (30 St. Patrick, at Pullan) closed last month after nearly 30 years in business.
- Ottawa-based arcade bar Room 104 has opened a location at 86 Peter (at Adelaide).
- Ryu's Noodle Bar is returning to downtown with a new location at Bathurst and Queen.
- Halal Chinese restaurant Magical Taste of China is now open at 409 Spadina (at Cecil).
- Whale Juice & Blends is now open at 375 Spadina (at Cecil).
NORTH
- O&B has a Mediterranean spot called Babel in the works at 305 York Mills (at Bayview).
- The Cat's Cradle is open at 1245 St. Clair West (at Via Italia).
EAST
- Art of BBQ is popping up for the summer at 320 Queen East (at Parliament).
- Blue Cloud Cafe is opening soon at 1934 Queen East (at Kenilworth).
- Toronto Popcorn Company is expanding with a new location at 1948 Queen East (at Kenilworth).
WEST
- After 25 years, Julie's Cuban (202 Dovercourt, at Foxley) is closing due to the owners' impending retirement.
- Favorites, a Thai BBQ spot with an adjoining location of Sam James Coffee Bar, opens this week at 141 Ossington (at Argyle).
- Tibetan spot Songtsen Cafe has replaced Yak Cafe at 1504 Queen West (at Macdonell).