New Toronto restaurants: Vista Eatery

DOWNTOWN
- Sukoshi Mart's team has opened a sake bar called Koi Koi at 170 Baldwin (at Kensington).
- Vista Eatery, a new project by chef and Chopped Canada veteran Daniel Janetos, is now open on the east island of Ontario Place. The menu includes charcuterie, panini, bowls and pastries, plus local beer and cider.
- DaanGo, known for its colourful and cartoony macarons, is opening a location in Kensington at 202 Baldwin (at Augusta), in what used to be Reg Natural Food.
- Tapas and cocktail bar Bonafide has opened at 209 Augusta (at Baldwin) below what used to be Double Double Land.
NORTH
- Chinese pulled noodle chain Omni Palace is opening its first Canadian location on July 28 at 235 Consumers Road (at Yorkland).
- Flock is opening a location at the Yonge-Sheppard Centre (4841 Yonge, at Sheppard).
- As previously reported, Mark McEwan has announced he's closing his midtown restaurant North 44 (2537 Yonge, at Sherwood) at the end of the month after 28 years in business.
EAST
- Sticky Rice, a Thai restaurant, is opening soon at 1489 Gerrard East (at Coxwell).
- Hogtown Smoke has opened a pub, The Yard, at 1061 Queen East (at Winnifred).
WEST
- As we previously reported, Black Hoof restaurateur Jen Agg is taking over ownership of classic diner The Swan (892 Queen West, at Crawford).
- Selam Vegan, a vegan Ethiopian spot, has opened at 812b Bloor West (at Crawford) below sister restaurant Pero.
- Alma, by chef Anna Chen (ex-Famiglia Baldassarre), is opening July 20 at Bloor and Dufferin.
- Ten, a new venture by chef Julian Bentivegna, is opening in Brockton Village later this year.