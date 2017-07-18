New Toronto restaurants: Broadview Hotel, Game of Cheese, Uncle Tetsu's HCafe, Cool N2, Ryus Noodle Bar

What's open, opening soon, or closing in your neck of the woods

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Markham-based liquid nitrogen ice cream spot, Cool N2, has a downtown location under construction at 412 Queen West (at Cameron).
  • Signs are up for General Assembly Pizza at 331 Adelaide West (at Peter).
  • Early Bird (613 Queen West, at Portland) has expanded from cafe to full-service restaurant with brunch and dinner menus.
  • The restaurant inside Be Sixfifty Hotel (650 Bay, at Elm) has rebranded as Food Society.
  • Daily Hive reports the folks from Forno Cultura have a cookie counter called Biscotteria in the works at Union Station.

NORTH

  • The Pan Seared is set to open in a couple of weeks at 2038 Yonge (at Glebe).
  • Uncle Tetsu's takeover of Toronto continuse with the arrival of Uncle Tetsu's HCafe at 4750 Yonge (at Sheppard).
  • Game Of Cheese is open and serving up Asian-European fusion doused in the gooey stuff at 505 Highway 5 (at Commerce Valley) in Richmond Hill.

EAST

WEST

  • Lakeshore-based pizza spot 850 Degrees is expanding with a new location at 1566 Bloor West (at Dundas).

Email us with your restaurant tips!

nataliam@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers'Choice 2017! Voting opens on July 20!

This week in Print