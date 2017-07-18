New Toronto restaurants: Broadview Hotel, Game of Cheese, Uncle Tetsu's HCafe, Cool N2, Ryus Noodle Bar

×
Game of Cheese
DOWNTOWN
- Markham-based liquid nitrogen ice cream spot, Cool N2, has a downtown location under construction at 412 Queen West (at Cameron).
- Signs are up for General Assembly Pizza at 331 Adelaide West (at Peter).
- Early Bird (613 Queen West, at Portland) has expanded from cafe to full-service restaurant with brunch and dinner menus.
- The restaurant inside Be Sixfifty Hotel (650 Bay, at Elm) has rebranded as Food Society.
- Daily Hive reports the folks from Forno Cultura have a cookie counter called Biscotteria in the works at Union Station.
NORTH
- The Pan Seared is set to open in a couple of weeks at 2038 Yonge (at Glebe).
- Uncle Tetsu's takeover of Toronto continuse with the arrival of Uncle Tetsu's HCafe at 4750 Yonge (at Sheppard).
- Game Of Cheese is open and serving up Asian-European fusion doused in the gooey stuff at 505 Highway 5 (at Commerce Valley) in Richmond Hill.
EAST
- The Broadview Hotel (106 Broadview, at Queen East) is now open for dinner service. Check out our preview here.
- As we previously reported, Ryus Noodle Bar is opening a second location at 786 Broadview (at Danforth) while they renovate their Baldwin location post-fire.
- Signs are up for Mister Frenchy, a French street food-inspired spot, at 675 Danforth (at Pape).
- Also landing near Pape station: Nomads Restobar, at 699 Danforth.
WEST
- Lakeshore-based pizza spot 850 Degrees is expanding with a new location at 1566 Bloor West (at Dundas).
