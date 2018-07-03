New Toronto restaurants: Petty Cash

×
Petty Cash
DOWNTOWN
- Petty Cash, a restaurant and club from Nate Middleton (Home of the Brave) and Steve Gonzalez (Baro), is now open in the former home of SpiritHouse at 487 Adelaide (at Portland)
- Don Alfonso 1890 is now open at 19 Toronto (at Adelaide).
- As previously reported, Mascot Brewery has shut down its three-floor space (31 Mercer) to make way for a condo, with a new location TBD.
- L.A. based restaurant Chin Chin is opening a spinoff at 363 Bremner (at Spadina).
- Health-oriented Vancouver chain Tractor Foods is now open at 151 Yonge (at Richmond).
- The Anne Boleyn closed suddenly last week at 287 Richmond (at Peter).
NORTH
- Korean soft serve chain Milkcow has opened at 2651 Yonge (at Blythwood).
- Tasting menu spot Frilu is now open at 7713 Yonge (at Centre) in Thornhill.
EAST
- Black Lab Brewing is going in at 818 Eastern (at Leslie).
- Sandy Aleksander Fine Foods closed its doors over the weekend at 1183 Queen East.
WEST
- Fargo's Snack Bar is now open at 772 College (at Shaw) in a former Smoke's Poutinerie.
- Sapori is now open at 1588 Dundas West (at Brock).
- Board game cafe Spielhaus just opened at 1187 St. Clair West (at Dufferin).
- Recipe Food Co. is opening later this summer at 696 Queen West.
- The Commoner (2067 Dundas West) has an opening date set for July 9.