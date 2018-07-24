New Toronto restaurants: Beauty Barbecue

×
Beauty Barbecue
DOWNTOWN
- Junked Food Co. has closed at 507 Queen West (at Augusta), with the company announcing it will be focusing on upcoming projects as well as catering.
- Cluck Clucks is replacing San Francesco Foods at 609 Queen West (at Portland).
- Basil Box is open at Royal Bank Plaza (200 Bay, at Wellington).
- Noodle & More is now open at 402 Bloor West (at Brunswick) in the former Za Pizzeria / Schnitzel Hub Express.
- Montreal ramen shop Ramen Misoya is opening its first Toronto location at 646 Queen West (at Palmerston).
NORTH
- O&B has opened a new barbecue concept, Beauty Barbecue & Smokehouse, inside Bayview Village (2901 Bayview, at Sheppard).
- May Flowers, a combination flower shop and cafe, is now open at 1020 St. Clair West (at Appleton).
EAST
- Starving Artist has expanded to Greektown with a new location at 467 Danforth (at Logan).
- Mary's Brigadeiro is moving in to 1912 Danforth (at Glebemount).
WEST
- As previously reported, Paradise Grapevine has replaced Menalon at (841 Bloor West, at Shaw).
- Halal Guys is opening a Mississauga location inside Heartland Town Centre (6075 Mavis, at Britannia).
EVENTS
- Seedlip is launching an international series of pop-ups featuring its alcohol-free spirits; Toronto's installment (co-hosted by NOW's own Sarah Parniak) runs at PrettyUgly (1237 Queen West, at Gwynne) July 24 and 25.
- Dinner Time Stories, an international series of immersive dinner events with a fairytale twist, is coming to Toronto this fall. The event, billed as "a mashup of 3D visual artistry, storytelling, incredible flavors, sights, sounds and tastes," features food by local chef Bashir Munye. Tickets are on sale now.