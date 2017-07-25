New Toronto restaurants: Pablo Cheese Tart, KAKA, Campo, Virtuous Pie, Mean Bao

×
Virtuous Pie/Facebook
DOWNTOWN
- The first Canadian location of Pablo Cheese Tart (114 Dundas West, at Bay) finally has an opening date: August 18.
- The latest mega-pub from FAB Restaurant Concepts, the people behind The Dominion and Brazen Head, is The Goodman (207 Queens Quay West), a sprawling bar and grill with a huge waterfront patio that just opened in the former Watermark space.
- DailyHive reports that popular Markham sushi joint KAKA All You Can Eat is opening a downtown location at 655 Bay (at Elm). In addition to a wide selection of all-you-can-eat sushi, the new location will feature a 44-seat patio.
- Rob Bragagnolo's new food hall, Campo, is nearing completion at King and Spadina, around the corner from SoulCycle. (We can't wait.)
NORTH
- Koek.Koek, a health-oriented takeout spot featuring bowls, protein toasts, breakfasts and more, is now open at 2685 Yonge (at Blythwood).
×
EAST
- Pho East is now serving at 610 Gerrard East (at Broadview), offering a hipper take on the neighbourhood's existing glut of pho places.
- Rikkochez is open and serving a menu of Middle Eastern eats friendly to omnivores, vegans and gluten-free folks alike at 341 Danforth (at Chester).
WEST
- Popular West Coast vegan pizza joint Virtuous Pie has announced plans to open a Toronto location at 611 College.
- The former home of the Atlantic, Nathan Isberg's legendary PWYC restaurant, finally has a new tenant: Uncle Mikey's, (1597 Dundas West, at Brock), a sake and soju bar offering an affordable menu of Korean bar snacks.
- Sugo is now open and offering budget-friendly Italian fare at 1279 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
- Mean Bao is opening a fourth location at 2210 Dundas West (at Roncesvalles), joining locations on Dundas West, Bathurst and Queen East.
- Alchemy Food & Drink is now open at 890 College (at Delaware) in the former home of Fat City Blues.
×
Email us with your restaurant tips!