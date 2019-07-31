New Toronto restaurants: by CHLOE.

×
by CHLOE
DOWNTOWN
- New York-based vegan chain by CHLOE. is set to open its first Canadian location in Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Highway 401) this September, with a Financial District location in the works for 2020.
- Middle Eastern fusion chain Azkadenya is about to open a new location at 235 Queen West (at McCaul).
- The former Lisa Marie (638 Queen West, at Palmerston) will soon be home to Smoke Kitchen, an offshoot of Hogtown Smoke.
- London, Ontario-based vegan fast food chain Globally Local is opening a location at 492 College (at Markham).
- The Little Jerry is now open at 418 College (at Lippincott).
- Ooshee Mediterranean Oven is now open at 9 Charles West (at Yonge).
NORTH
- Cocoon Coffee Bar is now open at 855 Wilson (at Dufferin).
- Soft serve shop Les Epicuriens is now open at 2109 Yonge (at Eglinton).
- Taiwanese fried chicken joint Aitalker is open at 9200 Bathurst (at Rutherford).
EAST
- Big Bruce Public House is now open at 1963 Queen East (at Kenilworth). Upstairs, a live music venue called The Cut is set to follow.
- Nutbar is opening a new location somewhere in Leslieville.
WEST
- The Goods (that's Grand Order Of Divine Sweets) is opening soon at 1162 Queen West (at Beaconsfield).
- Kung Fu Dawg is moving to the space next to 1162 Dundas West (at Ossington).
- Syrian restaurant Mooring Eats is now open at 2481 Lake Shore West (at Mimico).