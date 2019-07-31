New Toronto restaurants: by CHLOE.

Nutbar expands to Leslieville, Kung Fu Dawg is back, Hogtown Smoke team takes over Lisa Marie and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • New York-based vegan chain by CHLOE. is set to open its first Canadian location in Yorkdale (3401 Dufferin, at Highway 401) this September, with a Financial District location in the works for 2020.
  • Middle Eastern fusion chain Azkadenya is about to open a new location at 235 Queen West (at McCaul).
  • The former Lisa Marie (638 Queen West, at Palmerston) will soon be home to Smoke Kitchen, an offshoot of Hogtown Smoke.
  • London, Ontario-based vegan fast food chain Globally Local is opening a location at 492 College (at Markham).
  • The Little Jerry is now open at 418 College (at Lippincott).
  • Ooshee Mediterranean Oven is now open at 9 Charles West (at Yonge).

NORTH

  • Cocoon Coffee Bar is now open at 855 Wilson (at Dufferin).
  • Soft serve shop Les Epicuriens is now open at 2109 Yonge (at Eglinton).
  • Taiwanese fried chicken joint Aitalker is open at 9200 Bathurst (at Rutherford).

EAST

WEST

  • The Goods (that's Grand Order Of Divine Sweets) is opening soon at 1162 Queen West (at Beaconsfield).
  • Kung Fu Dawg is moving to the space next to 1162 Dundas West (at Ossington).
  • Syrian restaurant Mooring Eats is now open at 2481 Lake Shore West (at Mimico).

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco