New Toronto restaurants: Santouka Annex

Grey Tiger is back, Hy's Steakhouse moves, new Pi Co. and North of Brooklyn locations, Dolly's is being replaced, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • After 20 years, Hy's Steakhouse is moving from 101-120 Adelaide West at the end of the year, with a new location to open at 365 Bay next summer.
  • Pi Co. will be opening in the former home of The Chickery (130 Spadina, at Camden).
  • Do Not Disturb, the Beverly Hotel's restaurant, has relaunched as Carlotta Bar (335 Queen, at Beverley).
  • Les Moulins La Fayette is now open at 715 Queen West (at Tecumseth).
  • The new location of Santouka is open at 515 Bloor West (at Borden).
  • Montreal tea bar Hestia has announced plans to open in the PATH at 66 Wellington (at Yonge).

NORTH

  • Turkish spot A La Turk is open now at 3443 Yonge (at Glen Echo).
  • Richmond Hill has a new vegetarian hot pot spot called Surely Up (420 Highway 7, at Valleymede).

EAST

  • Jasper Dandy is now open in the former Boots & Bourbon space at 725 Queen East (at Broadview).
  • Montreal smoked meat chain Dunn's Famous is about to open at 1779 Danforth (at Coxwell).
  • A new cafe, Brun & Fer, is open at 559 Parliament (at Amelia).

WEST

  • Grey Tiger has reopened as a "artist-run cocktail bar for new romantics" (bye-bye, espresso!) at 1190 Bloor West (at Pauline).
  • Pennies has replaced Broncos at 127 Strachan (at Adelaide West).
  • North of Brooklyn is opening a new location at 511 Rogers (at Old Weston).
  • Zocalo, a new Meixcan street food spot from the Playa Cabana folks, is about to replace Dolly's at 1285 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
  • Cinderella Restaurant, a Middle Eastern takeout shop, is now open at 1015 Bloor West (at Dufferin).

food@nowtoronto.com | @nataliamanzocco