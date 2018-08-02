New Toronto restaurants: Santouka Annex

×
Santouka
Santouka Ramen
DOWNTOWN
- After 20 years, Hy's Steakhouse is moving from 101-120 Adelaide West at the end of the year, with a new location to open at 365 Bay next summer.
- Pi Co. will be opening in the former home of The Chickery (130 Spadina, at Camden).
- Do Not Disturb, the Beverly Hotel's restaurant, has relaunched as Carlotta Bar (335 Queen, at Beverley).
- Les Moulins La Fayette is now open at 715 Queen West (at Tecumseth).
- The new location of Santouka is open at 515 Bloor West (at Borden).
- Montreal tea bar Hestia has announced plans to open in the PATH at 66 Wellington (at Yonge).
NORTH
- Turkish spot A La Turk is open now at 3443 Yonge (at Glen Echo).
- Richmond Hill has a new vegetarian hot pot spot called Surely Up (420 Highway 7, at Valleymede).
EAST
- Jasper Dandy is now open in the former Boots & Bourbon space at 725 Queen East (at Broadview).
- Montreal smoked meat chain Dunn's Famous is about to open at 1779 Danforth (at Coxwell).
- A new cafe, Brun & Fer, is open at 559 Parliament (at Amelia).
WEST
- Grey Tiger has reopened as a "artist-run cocktail bar for new romantics" (bye-bye, espresso!) at 1190 Bloor West (at Pauline).
- Pennies has replaced Broncos at 127 Strachan (at Adelaide West).
- North of Brooklyn is opening a new location at 511 Rogers (at Old Weston).
- Zocalo, a new Meixcan street food spot from the Playa Cabana folks, is about to replace Dolly's at 1285 Bloor West (at Lansdowne).
- Cinderella Restaurant, a Middle Eastern takeout shop, is now open at 1015 Bloor West (at Dufferin).