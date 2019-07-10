New Toronto restaurants: Buono

×
@nic_pin / Buono
DOWNTOWN
- Stelvio's owners are opening a new pasta spot, Buono, in Stelvio's old location at 354 Queen West (at Spadina).
- Montreal bubble tea chain Gazo is open at 674 Yonge (at Isabella).
- Dasha, a new project by Akira Back, is opening soon on King West.
- Caplansky's has a stall in Section 209 of the Rogers Centre (1 Blue Jays Way, at Bremner).
- Nightclub Simon Says is now open at 550 Queen West (at Bathurst).
NORTH
- Kaito Sushi, an omakase spot from chef Donghwi Jang, is now open at 1211 St. Clair West (at Dufferin).
EAST
- Chatime is opening a location at 754 Broadview (at Danforth).
WEST
- Holy Perogy is now open at 777 The Queensway (at Royal York).
- Caldense's Dundas West (at Palmerston) location has closed.
- Good Neighbour has opened a location in the former Luna Cafe space at 181 Dovercourt (at Argyle).
- Miss Pippa's, a combination bar, plant shop and boutique, is open at 1158 College (at Sheridan).