New Toronto restaurants: Buono

Caplansky's returns at the Rogers Centre, the Queensway gets a pierogi spot, omakase arrives on St. Clair West, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • Stelvio's owners are opening a new pasta spot, Buono, in Stelvio's old location at 354 Queen West (at Spadina).
  • Montreal bubble tea chain Gazo is open at 674 Yonge (at Isabella).
  • Dasha, a new project by Akira Back, is opening soon on King West.
  • Caplansky's has a stall in Section 209 of the Rogers Centre (1 Blue Jays Way, at Bremner).
  • Nightclub Simon Says is now open at 550 Queen West (at Bathurst).

NORTH

  • Kaito Sushi, an omakase spot from chef Donghwi Jang, is now open at 1211 St. Clair West (at Dufferin).

EAST

  • Chatime is opening a location at 754 Broadview (at Danforth).

WEST

  • Holy Perogy is now open at 777 The Queensway (at Royal York).
  • Caldense's Dundas West (at Palmerston) location has closed.
  • Good Neighbour has opened a location in the former Luna Cafe space at 181 Dovercourt (at Argyle).
  • Miss Pippa's, a combination bar, plant shop and boutique, is open at 1158 College (at Sheridan).

