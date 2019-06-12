New Toronto restaurants: Hattendo

×
Hattendo
DOWNTOWN
- Ascari King West is now open at 620 King West (at Portland).
- Hattendo, a Japanese cream bun shop, is opening its first North American location at 13 Baldwin (at McCaul), and is celebrating by giving away buns to the first 100 customers on June 14 and 15.
- Mad Radish, a salad chain from the founder of DavidsTea, is expanding dramatically across the city, with locations set to open at 120 Bloor East (at Church), and First Canadian Place (100 King West, at Bay) this summer. Another is in the works at Vaughan Mills (1 Bass Pro Mills).
EAST
- Morning Parade Coffee Bar is now open at 1952 Gerrard East (at Woodbine).
WEST
- Beloved vegan bakery TBC Vegan (1277 Bloor West, at Lansdowne) is closing down at the end of the month after six years in Bloordale.
- Brooklynn (1186 Queen West, at Northcote) is closing June 22 after 10 years on Queen West, and will be hosting a series of farewell bashes over its closing weekend.
- Also closing this month is Awai (2277 Bloor West, at Runnymede), an upscale plant-based spot that spawned the Away Kitchen + Cafe concept. Awai's last dinner service is set for June 23, and the owners will be launching a new concept closer to the downtown core later this year.
- Japanese restaurant Shozan Room (164 Ossington, at Foxley) is converting their ground floor dining room to a snack bar, while the existing menu will be served upstairs. To launch the new concept, they're giving away free bowls of tonkatsu on June 21 and 22.