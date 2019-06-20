New Toronto restaurants: SugarKane

×
SugarKane
DOWNTOWN
- Patchmon's Thai Desserts is moving to the Annex: Signs are up for a new location at Dupont and Spadina.
- The first of Mad Radish's new locations is now open at 120 Bloor East (at Church).
NORTH
- Taco joint Clandestina, a sister spot to Fonda Lola, is now open at 2107 Yonge (at Hillsdale).
EAST
- Omakase bar Jugemu (193 Carlton, at Parliament) is slated to close on June 30.
- Supernova Coffee is replacing Chao Ciao Espresso at 897 Broadview (at Browning).
- SugarKane, a Caribbean and Cajun restaurant, is now open at 699 Danforth (at Pape).
- Camel Restaurant has replaced Mister Frenchy at 675 Danforth (at Pape).
- Beiteddine is now open at 513 Danforth (at Fenwick).
WEST
- A team of Bar Isabel alumni (Grant van Gameren, Ellen Shrybman and Nathan Morrell) are opening a new wine bar called Piquette at 1084 Queen West (at Dovercourt).
NEWS
- Union Summer, one of our top picks for summer 2019 events, is offering $6 bites every Tuesday from 6 pm onward. Participating restaurants include Union Chicken, Bangkok Buri, and El Catrin.