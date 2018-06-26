New Toronto restaurants: Assembli, Madrina

×
Madrina
DOWNTOWN
- As previously reported, Jackpot Chicken Rice has closed at 318 Spadina (at Dundas).
- Assembli, a build-your-own pizza and salad spot, is open at 373 Church (at Carlton).
- Madrina is in soft-open mode at 2 Trinity (at Gristmill).
- Alexandros, the Danforth's favourite 4 am gyro spot, is opening a satellite location at 377 Church (at Granby).
NORTH
- Vegetarian AYCE buffet Blossom Vegetarian is open at 9425 Leslie (at 16th) in Richmond Hill.
EAST
- Bunny's (912 Queen East, at Logan), which is Rodney Bowers' follow-up to Hey Meatball, has closed.
- MexiCados is set to open this week at 1022 Queen East (at Boston).
- M'Eat Resto Butcher, a butcher shop and meat-oriented restaurant, will open mid-July at 806 Queen East (at Boulton).
- Billy's Diner will replace Icy Spicy at 99 Queen East (at Pape).
WEST
- Parkdale bar The Yukon has been replaced with a sports bar called Birky's Bar (1592 Queen West, at Sorauren).
- Steambox Dumplings will finally have a home of its own at 1255 Dundas West (at Dovercourt), formerly The Goods.
- Ottawa chain Burgers 'n' Fries Forever will replace Rashers at 182 Ossington (at Rolyat).
- Mr. Flamingo (1265 Dundas West, at Dovercourt) has closed.