New Toronto restaurants: Assembli, Madrina

RIP Jackpot, Bunny's and Mr. Flamingo, Alexandros is opening on Church, Ottawa burgers take Ossington, and more

DOWNTOWN

  • As previously reported, Jackpot Chicken Rice has closed at 318 Spadina (at Dundas).
  • Assembli, a build-your-own pizza and salad spot, is open at 373 Church (at Carlton).
  • Madrina is in soft-open mode at 2 Trinity (at Gristmill).
  • Alexandros, the Danforth's favourite 4 am gyro spot, is opening a satellite location at 377 Church (at Granby).

NORTH

  • Vegetarian AYCE buffet Blossom Vegetarian is open at 9425 Leslie (at 16th) in Richmond Hill.

EAST

  • Bunny's (912 Queen East, at Logan), which is Rodney Bowers' follow-up to Hey Meatball, has closed.
  • MexiCados is set to open this week at 1022 Queen East (at Boston).
  • M'Eat Resto Butcher, a butcher shop and meat-oriented restaurant, will open mid-July at 806 Queen East (at Boulton).
  • Billy's Diner will replace Icy Spicy at 99 Queen East (at Pape).

WEST

