New Toronto restaurants: Mother Cocktail Bar

×
Mother
DOWNTOWN
- Arepa Cafe has closed after 10 years at 490 Queen West, its owners have announced.
- According to liquor license applications, the former Rush Lane (563 Queen West, at Portland) will soon be home to Daisy Social.
- Signs are up for Vicino Italian Kitchen at 148 Sumach (at St. David).
- A new location of Eat BKK will soon replace Thai Express at 580 Queen West (at Bathurst).
- Cocktail bar Mother is now open at 874 Queen West (at Crawford).
- Dreyfus is now open at 96 Harbord (at Sussex Mews) in what was briefly J's Apron.
- Neo Coffee Bar is opening a location at Bay and College.
NORTH
- At Origin is now open at 687 Mount Pleasant (at Soudan).
EAST
- Hotel Delilah, a restaurant and B&B, is in the works at 1036 Gerrard East (at Galt).
- Signs are up for Juliana Social Cafe at 387 Broadview (at Gerrard).
- Gerrard and Jones is getting yet another bar, a retro-themed joint called Yard Sale.
- 241 Pizza is opening a new location on Pape.
WEST
- Stelvio's old location (354 Queen West, at Spadina) has officially closed after the business's migration to 791 Dundas West.
- My Fave Thai is coming soon to an undisclosed location on Ossington.
- The Emerson (1279 Bloor West, at Lansdowne) has closed and will soon become a pizza spot.
- Bellwoods Coffee and Gelato is open across from Trinity-Bellwoods Park at 1006 Dundas West (at Montrose).