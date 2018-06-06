New Toronto restaurants: Momofuku Kōjin

Fabbrica moves into the PATH, Wynona is open, Dangerous Dan's is becoming a Pizza Nova, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • The Fix Resto Bar is opening soon at 2415 Yonge (at Erskine) in the former home of Spacco.

EAST

WEST

  • Street Shak has closed at 646 Queen West (at Palmerston). In a notice posted on the door, owner Tony Bradshaw says they'll be opening a new catering-only location with a similar menu.
  • The long-shuttered Paradise Theatre will be reopening later this year with a new on-site restaurant: Osteria Rialto, helmed by Basilio Pesce (most recently of La Banane). An adjoining bar, Bar Biltmore, will be overseen by Robin Goodfellow of Pretty Ugly.
  • Pam’s Roti has a new home: 1089 Bloor West (at Gladstone).
  • Hemant Bhagwani, of Amaya and Indian Street Food Co., has opened The Kolkata Club at 488 Eglinton West in Mississauga.
  • Vancouver spots West Oak and Pierre’s have announced plans to open locations on King West.

New Toronto Restaurants will be on hiatus until June 26!

food@nowtoronto.com | @nowtoronto