New Toronto restaurants: Momofuku Kōjin

Natalia Manzocco
Bing pancakes, edamame hummus and Pingue ham from Momofuku's temporary menu at Saks Food Hall.
DOWNTOWN
- We finally know what's going to replace Momofuku Daisho and Shoto on the third floor of the Shangri-La. Momofuku Kōjin is being billed as a "a celebration of the hearth" featuring chef Paula Navarette's spin on Ontario ingredients. The Momo team spent the spring popping up at Saks Food Hall a few blocks away; it remains to be seen how many of those dishes will end up on Kōjin's grill-centric menu.
- Fabbrica has opened its new downtown location inside TD Centre in the PATH (66 Wellington West, at Bay).
- Donnelly Group, the people behind The Walrus, Belfast Love and Death & Taxes, are working on a new cafe concept called Lovejoy set to open in the Financial District.
- Oshawa eatery Bang Bang Burrito is moving into 366 Bloor West (at Walmer), formerly home to Greek & Co.
NORTH
- The Fix Resto Bar is opening soon at 2415 Yonge (at Erskine) in the former home of Spacco.
EAST
- Wynona, a new wine bar, is open at 819 Gerrard (at Carlaw).
- Next door at 821 Gerrard, Kid Chocolate, a project by Saturday Dinette chef Suzanne Barr, is being held off indefinitely.
- Boku Sushi is now Boku Noodle Bar (42 Gristmill, at Mill).
- Corktown Kitchen (354 King West, at Power) has closed.
- The now-shuttered Dangerous Dan's (714 Queen East, at Broadview), as predicted, is about to become a Pizza Nova. And now, a musical interlude.
WEST
- Street Shak has closed at 646 Queen West (at Palmerston). In a notice posted on the door, owner Tony Bradshaw says they'll be opening a new catering-only location with a similar menu.
- The long-shuttered Paradise Theatre will be reopening later this year with a new on-site restaurant: Osteria Rialto, helmed by Basilio Pesce (most recently of La Banane). An adjoining bar, Bar Biltmore, will be overseen by Robin Goodfellow of Pretty Ugly.
- Pam’s Roti has a new home: 1089 Bloor West (at Gladstone).
- Hemant Bhagwani, of Amaya and Indian Street Food Co., has opened The Kolkata Club at 488 Eglinton West in Mississauga.
- Vancouver spots West Oak and Pierre’s have announced plans to open locations on King West.
New Toronto Restaurants will be on hiatus until June 26!