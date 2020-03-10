New Toronto restaurants: Diner's Corner

×
Diner's Corner
DOWNTOWN
- Popular mediterranean spot Estia (90 Avenue, at Boswell) has closed.
- Hemant Bhagwani brings his latest, Oye (111 Richmond West, at York), to Assembly Chef's Hall, making it the first full-service, independently run restaurant inside the space.
- Yeon (465 Queen West, at Spadina), which featured a traditional Korean menu inspired by the city of Jeonju, has closed after just two months.
- Hawthorne Food & Drink (60 Richmond East, at Church) will be closing its doors on March 31.
- Diner's Corner, an upscale Jamaican restaurant, is now open at 714 Yonge (at Charles).
- Su & Bu has closed at 106 John (at King West).
- Extended hours for the St. Lawrence Market begin this Sunday, March 15.
NORTH
- Black Tulip is now open at 807 St Clair West (at Atlas).
- Rollian Sushi has closed their Sunnybrook Plaza location and will soon be moving to new digs at 2584 Eglinton East (at Winter).
- Jacob’s Deli and Smokehouse has replaced Que at at 1100 Eglinton West (at Menin).
EAST
- The Only Cafe is expanding into the next-door space formerly occupied by Big House Pizza (962 Danforth, at Donlands).
- Marvel Coffee's Donlands location (6 Donlands, at Danforth) is now under new ownership as Bonbon Coffee.
WEST
- Lovebird (1277 Queen West, at Elm Grove), replacing Parkdale Pizza, is where you'll find "plant-based food for the soul," including a vegan "fried chickun" special.
- Dzo Viet Eatery, a contemporary Vietnamese eatery and "social space," has opened at 308 Dundas West (at McCaul).
- Idris Coffee is opening soon at Bloor and Dovercourt.
- Fantastic, Baby! (1193 Dundas West, at Ossington) has arrived in Trinity Bellwoods with desserts galore while you shop an array of K-Beauty products.
- Bellwoods Coffee & Gelato (1006 Dundas West, at Montrose), which took over the Le Dolci space, has closed.