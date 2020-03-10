New Toronto restaurants: Diner's Corner

Estia closes, Hemant Bhagwani opens at Assembly Chef's Hall, Yeon closes after just two months, and more

by

DOWNTOWN

  • Popular mediterranean spot Estia (90 Avenue, at Boswell) has closed. 
  • Hemant Bhagwani brings his latest, Oye (111 Richmond West, at York), to Assembly Chef's Hall, making it the first full-service, independently run restaurant inside the space. 
  • Yeon (465 Queen West, at Spadina), which featured a traditional Korean menu inspired by the city of Jeonju, has closed after just two months.
  • Hawthorne Food & Drink (60 Richmond East, at Church) will be closing its doors on March 31.
  • Diner's Corner, an upscale Jamaican restaurant, is now open at 714 Yonge (at Charles).
  • Su & Bu has closed at 106 John (at King West).
  • Extended hours for the St. Lawrence Market begin this Sunday, March 15.

NORTH

  • Black Tulip is now open at 807 St Clair West (at Atlas).
  • Rollian Sushi has closed their Sunnybrook Plaza location and will soon be moving to new digs at 2584 Eglinton East (at Winter).
  • Jacob’s Deli and Smokehouse has replaced Que at at 1100 Eglinton West (at Menin).

EAST

WEST

  • Lovebird (1277 Queen West, at Elm Grove), replacing Parkdale Pizza, is where you'll find "plant-based food for the soul," including a vegan "fried chickun" special.
  • Dzo Viet Eatery, a contemporary Vietnamese eatery and "social space," has opened at 308 Dundas West (at McCaul).
  • Idris Coffee is opening soon at Bloor and Dovercourt.
  • Fantastic, Baby! (1193 Dundas West, at Ossington) has arrived in Trinity Bellwoods with desserts galore while you shop an array of K-Beauty products.
  • Bellwoods Coffee & Gelato (1006 Dundas West, at Montrose), which took over the Le Dolci space, has closed.

@_sadafahsan