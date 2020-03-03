New Toronto restaurants: BLCK.

×
DOWNTOWN
- Pilot Coffee Roasters is about to open a new location at 439 Richmond West (at Spadina).
- Muni Robata is offering contemporary Japanese cuisine at a new location on 30 St. Patrick (at Queen West).
- The beloved Yin Ji Chang Fen just opened its fourth location at 369 Spadina (at Cecil), in Chinatown, if you're in need of scratching that rice noodle roll itch.
NORTH
- Sophie's Dine-In and Take-Out offers everything from souvlaki to burgers to baklava at 302 Eglinton West (at Avenue).
- If you've dreamt of your seafood being served to you by robots, the new Robot Boil House (895 Yonge, at Baxter) is for you.
- Popular sushi joint Taro's Fish is opening a takeout spot in Markham at 735 Markland (at Major Mackenzie). If it's more of Taro's prepared foods you're after, you'll want to stick with the North York location.
EAST
- As previously reported, Terroni's new commissary and café Spaccio (22 Sackville, at King East) is now open.
- BLCK., a new brunch spot, just opened in Cabbagetown at 383 Dundas East (at Ontario).
- Kitchenette, a new grab-and-go spot by Fresh Catering Co., will soon replace Pixels and Pints at 791 Broadview (at Erindale).
- Food With A Difference is bringing some Caribbean cuisine to Scarborough at 3315 Danforth (at Pharmacy).
- 7Baker, a locally owned and sourced Euro-Asian bakery, just opened its fourth location at Scarborough Town Centre (300 Borough, at Progress).
- Deep dish no more. Double D's closed its Leslieville location last month at 1020 Gerrard East (at Marjory), following its Dundas West closure. One location, at 2888 Lake Shore West, remains open.
- Pizza continues to take a hit, with Magic Oven closing its last location, at 1450 Danforth (at Monarch Park).
WEST
- Mexican and Salvadoran restaurant Carmelitas opened earlier this month at 2982 Dundas West (at Pacific).
- The team behind The Hole in the Wall has opened a new pizza joint, Botham's, at 2869 Dundas West (at Keele).
- Also joining the area is Junction Yacht Club, a café and event space, at 2880 Dundas West (at Keele).
- Westown Chinese Food at 2710 Dundas West (at Watkinson) has closed its doors