New Toronto restaurants: City Betty

  • As we previously reported, The Coffee Lab has moved from its kiosk inside Willow Books to a somehow even smaller home: A display window at 141 Spadina (at Richmond).
  • Hot Bunzz was just too hot for Queen and Spadina: Their temporary pop-up at 170 Spadina has ended early due to their landlord moving up the timeline for demolition, according to a notice posted on the door of the restaurant. You can catch them this summer at various events; the owners also say they're hoping to find a new space, and may be offering some buns at Bacon Nation.
  • iHalo Krunch will be flogging its charcoal ice cream inside Lululemon's flagship for the summer.
  • Egg Bae is now open at 189 Augusta (at Dundas) in the former home of Banh Mi Bar.
  • Chef Christine Mast will be heading up Sofia, a new Italian spot in Yorkville (99 Yorkville, at ) set to open May 7.
  • Biscotteria Forno Cultura, a spinoff of the King West bakery, is now open inside Union Station (65 Front West, at Bay).

