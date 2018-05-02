New Toronto restaurants: City Betty

×
DOWNTOWN
- As we previously reported, The Coffee Lab has moved from its kiosk inside Willow Books to a somehow even smaller home: A display window at 141 Spadina (at Richmond).
- Hot Bunzz was just too hot for Queen and Spadina: Their temporary pop-up at 170 Spadina has ended early due to their landlord moving up the timeline for demolition, according to a notice posted on the door of the restaurant. You can catch them this summer at various events; the owners also say they're hoping to find a new space, and may be offering some buns at Bacon Nation.
- iHalo Krunch will be flogging its charcoal ice cream inside Lululemon's flagship for the summer.
- Egg Bae is now open at 189 Augusta (at Dundas) in the former home of Banh Mi Bar.
- Chef Christine Mast will be heading up Sofia, a new Italian spot in Yorkville (99 Yorkville, at ) set to open May 7.
- Biscotteria Forno Cultura, a spinoff of the King West bakery, is now open inside Union Station (65 Front West, at Bay).
EAST
- Chef Alex Molitz (Farmhouse Tavern) is back with City Betty, an American-inspired eatery, now open at 1352 Danforth (at Linsmore).
- Good Things, a cafe and juice bar, is about to open at 235 Broadview (at Dundas).
- Locally beloved Caribbean/comfort food spot Under The Table (568 Parliament, at Amelia) has closed due to what appears to be a dispute with their landlord.
- The Scullery (200 Carlton, at Ontario) is closed and will soon be replaced by Beer Batter, a fish and chip spot from the people behind The Irv.
WEST
- After a fire earlier this spring, Banjara (796 Bloor West, at Crawford) is back in action!
- No One Writes To The Colonel (460 College, at Bathurst) has closed after eight years, but a new location is evidently in the works.
- Butter Chicken Roti will be adding a new location at 1030 Bloor West and reopening its 398 College location.
- Zakkushi will soon be opening its second location in the former home of Loka (620 Queen, at Markham).