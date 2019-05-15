New Toronto restaurants: Centrale Bergham

×
Centrale Bergham
DOWNTOWN
- Coming soon to Spadina and College: Tasty's chicken and donuts.
- True True (169 King East, at Church), one of our favourite fast-casual pizza joints, is changing concepts. The restaurant is closed and signs are up for True True Italian Diner, featuring food by ex-Saturday Dinette chef Suzanne Barr.
NORTH
- Sandwich shop FastDelicious is now open at 2633 Yonge (at Blythwood).
EAST
- Pi Co. (102 Danforth, at Broadview) is now open.
WEST
- Dumbo's Snack Bar (1704 Queen West, at Roncesvalles) is closing for good at the end of May, with a couple of closing bashes May 24 and 25.
- Gold Standard, home of a truly excellent breakfast sandwich, has expanded to include a second location (1574 Queen West, at Sorauren) in the former home of Kitten and the Bear.
- Beloved Ottawa bagel shop Kettelman's is opening its first GTA location at Alderwoods Plaza (847 Brown's Line, at Evans) in Etobicoke.
- Centrale Bergham, a Montreal-based sub shop with a 100 per cent halal menu, is coming in at 482 Queen West (at Denison).
- Turkish street food joint Oha has taken over the food stall that used to house Kung Fu Dawg on Ossington (just north of Queen).
EVENTS
- Chef Chris Dunne is throwing a Newfoundland-themed pop-up dinner at the Depanneur (1033 College, at Rusholme Park) May 31, with all proceeds going to Princess Margaret’s Colour to Conquer Campaign. Tickets to the seven-course dinner are $75.