New Toronto restaurants: Centrale Bergham

Ottawa bagel shop Kettelman's is coming to Etobicoke, Gold Standard expands, Dumbo's Snack Bar says goodbye, and more

DOWNTOWN

NORTH

  • Sandwich shop FastDelicious is now open at 2633 Yonge (at Blythwood).

EAST

  • Pi Co. (102 Danforth, at Broadview) is now open.

WEST

  • Dumbo's Snack Bar (1704 Queen West, at Roncesvalles) is closing for good at the end of May, with a couple of closing bashes May 24 and 25.
  • Gold Standard, home of a truly excellent breakfast sandwich, has expanded to include a second location (1574 Queen West, at Sorauren) in the former home of Kitten and the Bear.
  • Beloved Ottawa bagel shop Kettelman's is opening its first GTA location at Alderwoods Plaza (847 Brown's Line, at Evans) in Etobicoke. 
  • Centrale Bergham, a Montreal-based sub shop with a 100 per cent halal menu, is coming in at 482 Queen West (at Denison).
  • Turkish street food joint Oha has taken over the food stall that used to house Kung Fu Dawg on Ossington (just north of Queen).

