New Toronto restaurants: Alo Bar Yorkville

Alo Bar Yorkville
DOWNTOWN
- As we previously reported, Frings (455 King West), a restaurant and club co-owned by Drake, will close June 23.
- Alo is extending its empire to Yorkville, with Alo Bar Yorkville set to open at 162 Cumberland (at Avenue) in June.
- Sheila's Basement, a rock-n-roll watering hole with $3.50 drinks (!), has replaced Peacok Bar at 365 King West.
- Glad Day (499 Church, at Wellesley) is hosting a one-day-only Lebanese and North African brunch this Sunday, May 19.
- You Scream Ice Cream and Treats is open now at 868 Bathurst (at London).
NORTH
- Chi Patisserie is coming soon to 5298 Yonge in North York.
EAST
- Carter's Landing (1681 Lake Shore East, at Northern Dancer) will be closing later this month after a controversial run on Woodbine Beach.
WEST
- Ex-Figo and Famiglia Baldassarre chef Anna Chen will be opening Alma at Bloor and Dufferin later this summer; for a preview, check out her pop-up dinner Wednesday night at Montgomery's.
- On top of the incoming pizza concept Blondie's, the Food Dudes are opening Sara, a sister spot to Rasa, at 98 Portland (at King) on August 1. Expect robata, vegan charcuterie, and more at the Japanese-inspred small plates spot.
- Bar Ape (283 Rushton, at St. Clair West) reopens for the season on May 16.
- The Commoner, a new restaurant and bar, is opening soon at 2067 Dundas West (at Howard Park).