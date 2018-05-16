New Toronto restaurants: Alo Bar Yorkville

The Food Dudes are opening another restaurant, Frings and Carters Landing are closing, Bar Ape is back, and more

  • Ex-Figo and Famiglia Baldassarre chef Anna Chen will be opening Alma at Bloor and Dufferin later this summer; for a preview, check out her pop-up dinner Wednesday night at Montgomery's.
  • On top of the incoming pizza concept Blondie's, the Food Dudes are opening Sara, a sister spot to Rasa, at 98 Portland (at King) on August 1. Expect robata, vegan charcuterie, and more at the Japanese-inspred small plates spot.
  • Bar Ape (283 Rushton, at St. Clair West) reopens for the season on May 16.
  • The Commoner, a new restaurant and bar, is opening soon at 2067 Dundas West (at Howard Park).

