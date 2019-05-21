New Toronto restaurants: RIP Track & Field

×
Track & Field
DOWNTOWN
- Score on King, home of ludicrously large Caesars, is now open at 107 King East (at Church) in the former home of Copetin.
- The Fairmont Royal York (100 Front West, at York) is opening two new restaurant spaces this June: Clockwork, a champagne and cocktail bar, and Reign, a restaurant / bar / bakery.
- Fast-growing roti chain My Roti Place is opening a location at 12 Queens Quay West (at Yonge). The new location will double as the debut of their new concept, My Dosa Place, which will feature a menu of lentil-based crepes with a variety of toppings and fillings, plus Indian snacks like vada, idli and uthappam.
- Vancouver coffee chain JJ Bean is now open at 390 Bay (at Queen).
- Nightclub Simon Says is opening soon at 550 Queen West (at Portland).
NORTH
- The Davenport, a brand-new pub from the team behind Annabelle and Frankie's Italian, has taken over BOB Coffee at 440 Christie (at Davenport). BOB will still operate out of the location during the day.
WEST
- Track & Field (860 College, at Concord), the lawn game bar that launched plenty of imitators (and a spinoff bar called Bangarang), is closing on August 3 due to ongoing construction in their building. The management are looking for a new location somewhere in the west end.
- Limon is now open at 1089 St. Clair West (at Northcliffe).
- A new speakeasy-style bar called The Standard opens this week behind Parkdale Pizza (1316 Queen West, at Brock).
- Bar Ape (283 Rushton, at St. Clair West) reopens for the 2019 season this week. Please peruse the epic "season 5 trailer" below:
