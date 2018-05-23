New Toronto restaurants: Porchetta & Co. downtown

×
Natalia Manzocco
Porchetta & Co. King West sandwich
downtown
- Porchetta & Co. opens its first Financial District location today inside Exchange Tower (130 King West, at York). The new location will feature all-new breakfast items as well as Sam James coffee.
- Kushimaru, Toronto's first kushikatsu restaurant, is now open at 64 Edward (at Bay).
- Rosalinda starts serving today at 133 Richmond West (at University).
- Meat and Bread, a Vancouver sandwich spot known for its porchetta and turducken sandwiches, has announced plans to expand into Toronto.
north
- Arthur's, a new grill and cocktail lounge from the people behind the Chase, is opening this fall at 22 St. Clair East (at Yonge).
- Noorden's (2110 Yonge, at Hillsdale) last day of service is this Saturday.
east
- Rag Doll Eatery is opening soon at 185 Danforth (at Broadview), replacing long-running watering hole Terri-O's. Their Yelp page suggests Rag Doll may focus on a vegetarian menu.
- Bex Espresso is opening soon at 711 Queen East (at Broadview), in the former home of a dispensary.
- Icy Spicy Fusion (99 Pape, at Queen) has closed after 10 years.
west
- Paradice Shaved Ice is about to open at 792 College (at Roxton).
- A new Indian spot called 6ixtriangles is open at 127 Jefferson (at King).
- Dooney's (866 Bloor West, at Carling), a long-running Annex brunch spot revived in 2015, has shut down.
- Big Tuna Poke Bar (599 Bloor West, at Palmerston) has closed and is being replaced by The Pocha.