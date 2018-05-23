New Toronto restaurants: Porchetta & Co. downtown

Rosalinda and Kushimaru open, Meat and Bread is looking for a home, Dooney's and Noorden close, and more

downtown

  • Porchetta & Co. opens its first Financial District location today inside Exchange Tower (130 King West, at York). The new location will feature all-new breakfast items as well as Sam James coffee.
  • Kushimaru, Toronto's first kushikatsu restaurant, is now open at 64 Edward (at Bay).
  • Rosalinda starts serving today at 133 Richmond West (at University).
  • Meat and Bread, a Vancouver sandwich spot known for its porchetta and turducken sandwiches, has announced plans to expand into Toronto.

north

  • Arthur's, a new grill and cocktail lounge from the people behind the Chase, is opening this fall at 22 St. Clair East (at Yonge).
  • Noorden's (2110 Yonge, at Hillsdale) last day of service is this Saturday.

east

west

  • Paradice Shaved Ice is about to open at 792 College (at Roxton).
  • A new Indian spot called 6ixtriangles is open at 127 Jefferson (at King).
  • Dooney's (866 Bloor West, at Carling), a long-running Annex brunch spot revived in 2015, has shut down.
  • Big Tuna Poke Bar (599 Bloor West, at Palmerston) has closed and is being replaced by The Pocha.

