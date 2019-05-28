New Toronto restaurants: Sash

×
DOWNTOWN
- DeMen Vietnamese Bistro is now open at 500 Queen West (at Portland) in the former home of Chimac.
- Boat King Of Thai Noodles is rolling up at 770 Bay (at College).
NORTH
- Ku-Kum has closed at 581 Mt. Pleasant (at Manor). An Instagram post from the restaurant says they're moving to a new, larger location, while a landlord notice posted on the restaurant's door claims the property was seized due to non-payment of rent.
- Sash, from former North 44 chef Sash Simpson, is now open at 1133 Yonge (at Shaftesbury).
EAST
- Super Bargain, from the people behind Salt & Tobacco, is open at 441 Parliament (at Spruce).
- Signs are up for a new location of Blackbird Baking Co. at Queen and Broadview.
- Kaboom Chicken (722 Queen East, at Broadview) has closed, but the management says they hope to find a new location.
- 808 Social (808 Pape, at Selkirk) is closed for renovations.
WEST
- The Delaware is now open at 946 Bloor West (at Delaware).
EVENTS
- Toronto Taste, a Second Harvest fundraiser, returns to Evergreen Brick Works on June 9. The all-inclusive event features eats from local chefs Patrick Kriss (Alo), Brandon Olsen (La Banane), Carl Henrich (Richmond Station), and many more. All inclusive tickets are $260 (with a $150 tax receipt).
- Burgermania is coming to Yonge-Dundas Square May 31 to June 2, bringing local faves like The Stockyards, Holy Chuck and Cherry St. Bar-B-Que together in one place. Admission is free, with slider-size burgers starting at $4.