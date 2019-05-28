New Toronto restaurants: Sash

Ku-Kum shuts down, Boat noodles arrive on Bay St., Blackbird expands to Riverside, and more

  • Ku-Kum has closed at 581 Mt. Pleasant (at Manor). An Instagram post from the restaurant says they're moving to a new, larger location, while a landlord notice posted on the restaurant's door claims the property was seized due to non-payment of rent.
  • Sash, from former North 44 chef Sash Simpson, is now open at 1133 Yonge (at Shaftesbury).

  • Toronto Taste, a Second Harvest fundraiser, returns to Evergreen Brick Works on June 9. The all-inclusive event features eats from local chefs Patrick Kriss (Alo), Brandon Olsen (La Banane), Carl Henrich (Richmond Station), and many more. All inclusive tickets are $260 (with a $150 tax receipt).
  • Burgermania is coming to Yonge-Dundas Square May 31 to June 2, bringing local faves like The Stockyards, Holy Chuck and Cherry St. Bar-B-Que together in one place. Admission is free, with slider-size burgers starting at $4.

